Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo
Canalside hosted Ice Fest Weekend in Buffalo this past weekend which hosted tons of families for fun events. Families could enjoy a hot chocolate bar, Anna and Elsa skating at the ice rink, and snow sculptures. But, something unfortunate happened. The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was...
buffalorising.com
Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?
Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
Starbucks and Italian eatery slated for former Kings in Buffalo Township
Buffalo Township officials are keeping mum about ongoing construction at the site of the former Kings Family Restaurant in Buffalo Plaza along Route 356. Township Manager Rich Hill declined to comment Wednesday when asked for details on the project at 400 Buffalo Plaza. But plaza owner Anthony Pompeo confirmed Wednesday...
Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
Snow In Forecast For Bills Bengals Game In Buffalo
It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will need to bring their snowsuits to Highmark Stadium on Sunday as snow is in the forecast for the game. The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Bengals on Sunday at 3 pm and looking ahead to the forecast, it looks like snow will be falling around Orchard Park.
Terrified Man Gets Home, Finds Kid in Trunk After Buffalo Bills Game
A couple of friends found a kid in their trunk after their hour-long trip home from the Bills game to Amherst. Well, you can't make this stuff up. A couple of friends were at the Buffalo Bills game yesterday. The Bills win. They leave and drive from Orchard Park all the way home to Amherst. It takes them about an hour.
Is IKEA Opening New Stores In New York?
IKEA shoppers have been hoping for the news that IKEA will be opening a store soon in upstate New York. There is some good news for IKEA shoppers. While IKEA will not be opening a brick-and-mortar store in the empire state, they did open up two new pick-up locations which make it easier for customers to get their items.
New Mural Of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Painted In Buffalo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to get amazing support from the Western New York community as he recovers from the cardiac arrest he suffered several weeks ago on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was released from the hospital last week and returned to Buffalo to continue his...
Two Buffalo Bills Rivals Are The Favorites to Land Lamar Jackson
The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East for the last three seasons. The division that used to run through New England, now runs through Buffalo. The AFC East looked like it would produce at least three playoff teams this season, until the wheels fell off the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
wbfo.org
Fire Commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard
Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
buffalorising.com
Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo
Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
Buffalo TV Ratings for Dolphins-Bills Game Are Unbelievable
The Buffalo Bills have made the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last three years and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills and Bengals both played close games in the wild card round and you can argue that both teams should have lost their opening playoff games. The Bills had costly turnovers against the Dolphins but had over 400 yards of total offense, which is why they won.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
You can win Bills tickets if you can find items in local scavenger hunt
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game. Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans. The four scavenger hunt...
Josh Allen’s Adorable Dog Caught Sleeping During Live Interview
Josh Allen's game against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs was both good and bad. Allen and the Bills offense did move the ball against a Miami defense who decided to blitz a lot. Single-man coverage led to a few huge plays for the Buffalo offense and should have resulted in another touchdown or two, if it weren't for drops.
WKBW-TV
John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.
15 Coping Mechanisms For High Blood Pressure At Bills Games
After the last game, I think most people in the Bills Mafia added a few extra gray hairs to their head. It was way too close between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, but hey – it’s the playoffs, the teams want to keep their season going, and it’s going to be a battle to the Super Bowl.
