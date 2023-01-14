ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo

Canalside hosted Ice Fest Weekend in Buffalo this past weekend which hosted tons of families for fun events. Families could enjoy a hot chocolate bar, Anna and Elsa skating at the ice rink, and snow sculptures. But, something unfortunate happened. The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?

Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snow In Forecast For Bills Bengals Game In Buffalo

It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will need to bring their snowsuits to Highmark Stadium on Sunday as snow is in the forecast for the game. The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Bengals on Sunday at 3 pm and looking ahead to the forecast, it looks like snow will be falling around Orchard Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
96.1 The Breeze

Is IKEA Opening New Stores In New York?

IKEA shoppers have been hoping for the news that IKEA will be opening a store soon in upstate New York. There is some good news for IKEA shoppers. While IKEA will not be opening a brick-and-mortar store in the empire state, they did open up two new pick-up locations which make it easier for customers to get their items.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Mural Of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Painted In Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to get amazing support from the Western New York community as he recovers from the cardiac arrest he suffered several weeks ago on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was released from the hospital last week and returned to Buffalo to continue his...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
HAMBURG, NY
wbfo.org

Fire Commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo

Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo TV Ratings for Dolphins-Bills Game Are Unbelievable

The Buffalo Bills have made the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last three years and will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. The Bills and Bengals both played close games in the wild card round and you can argue that both teams should have lost their opening playoff games. The Bills had costly turnovers against the Dolphins but had over 400 yards of total offense, which is why they won.
CINCINNATI, OH
2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Josh Allen’s Adorable Dog Caught Sleeping During Live Interview

Josh Allen's game against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs was both good and bad. Allen and the Bills offense did move the ball against a Miami defense who decided to blitz a lot. Single-man coverage led to a few huge plays for the Buffalo offense and should have resulted in another touchdown or two, if it weren't for drops.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

