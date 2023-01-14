ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Kate Bush to release lyric book with hidden message inside select copies

Kate Bush has announced plans to release a lyric book with select copies featuring hidden messages. A paperback version of How To Be Invisible will be released on April 6 through Faber at £10.99. A hardback version of the book was previously released in 2018. The latest version of...
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Bustle

Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good

Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...

