NME
Kate Bush to release lyric book with hidden message inside select copies
Kate Bush has announced plans to release a lyric book with select copies featuring hidden messages. A paperback version of How To Be Invisible will be released on April 6 through Faber at £10.99. A hardback version of the book was previously released in 2018. The latest version of...
Will ‘The Last of Us’ Propel Depeche Mode Like ‘Stranger Things’ Did Kate Bush + Metallica?
Video game fanatics were ecstatic when HBO announced that the network was creating a television show-adaptation of the beloved game The Last of Us, and the very first episode premiered Jan. 15. After the way Stranger Things propelled Kate Bush and Metallica songs last summer, will music featured in The Last of Us also have a viral moment?
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
guitar.com
Ritchie Blackmore recalls his first time meeting Jeff Beck: “I couldn’t believe how incredible he was”
Ritchie Blackmore has paid homage to the late guitar legend Jeff Beck, and recalled what he thought of the musician after they first worked together in the 1960s. Following the sudden passing of Jeff Beck last week, countless musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the musician and reflect upon how he inspired them in their careers.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
Bustle
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
