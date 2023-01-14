Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.Mark StoneCape Canaveral, FL
Related
wogx.com
'Hard to be forced into retirement': Here's why a Brevard County staple is closing its doors
A Brevard County staple is closing its doors for good and the owners are trying to figure out what they'll do with their property. The Dairy Queen off Courtney Parkway in Merritt Island opened back in 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for nearly 30 years. The family says the restaurant is losing its franchise following disagreements that they had with the Dairy Queen corporation.
Bay News 9
Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
Woman killed after being hit by train in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The woman was not struck at the crossing, but walking along the track north of the crossing, FHP said. Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation as a result. Read our earlier version below:. A woman was killed Tuesday evening after...
wogx.com
'Break the Glass Challenge' kicks off Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
LAKE NONA, Fla. - At this week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona, the celebrities don't play directly against LPGA players in the tournament rounds. However, on Tuesday, they mixed it up a little bit, for a "Break the Glass" competition – celebs versus the LPGA Tour players.
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando
Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
wogx.com
Man looking for off-duty firefighter who rescued him from crash
A man who was badly injured in a crash wants to meet and thank an off-duty firefighter who came to his rescue. Michael Rirodan is still recovering from the Jan. 5th crash along John Young Parkway in Orlando.
leesburg-news.com
77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns
A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What Is The Closest Airport To Vero Beach?
Finding the nearest airport to your destination can be daunting, especially when there are a number of different options. But don’t stress! This blog post will tell you all about the nearest airports to Vero Beach, the major airport, domestic flights, distance, and more. Vero Beach is a city...
aroundosceola.com
Ramp closures this week to State Road 417 -- find out where and when
Construction on State Road 417 continues, and it will affect and temporarily close interchanges you may use as you travel north out of Orange County. On Tuesday night, three interchanges will close overnight, and two others will have nightly closures through Thursday. The ones that will close for three nights...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the upper 70s this afternoon. The only concern today is the HIGH RISK of rip currents at ALL Central Florida...
Going up? Home elevators are on the rise
Ann McGee loves her home. If you saw it, you would understand. Every room of the 2,800 square-foot Mediterranean-style house in Winter Park, Fla., reflects her well-traveled life, her many friendships, her rich memories. She loves her oasislike patio. She loves her neighbors and her community. What she doesn’t love are her stairs. Colorado Springs veteran opens business to help older adults age in place ...
fox35orlando.com
'He shouldn't have lost his life:' Family of Kissimmee crash victim speaks out
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Roney Montero was three minutes away from his house when a driver in a stolen SUV hit his car so hard that it went flying into a ditch, killing him. His husband is still in shock and disbelief that the love of his life who was full of life, who was always singing and smiling — is gone.
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
wogx.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Kissimmee on Arisha Drive
One person was shot and killed in Kissimmee on Monday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Gany Djurabayev was arrested on Tuesday in the shooting death of Bekzod Nishonboev.
wogx.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
Comments / 0