Merritt Island, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wogx.com

'Hard to be forced into retirement': Here's why a Brevard County staple is closing its doors

A Brevard County staple is closing its doors for good and the owners are trying to figure out what they'll do with their property. The Dairy Queen off Courtney Parkway in Merritt Island opened back in 1965. The Gentile family has owned it for nearly 30 years. The family says the restaurant is losing its franchise following disagreements that they had with the Dairy Queen corporation.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
ORANGE CITY, FL
Madoc

Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando

Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL

Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WINTER PARK, FL
leesburg-news.com

77-year-old Leesburg man dies after truck crashes into guardrail and overturns

A 77-year-old Leesburg man was killed when his truck crashed into a guardrail and overturned. He had been driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra at 10:19 a.m. Sunday on State Road 429 in Orange County when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck hit the guardrail and overturned.
LEESBURG, FL
Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What Is The Closest Airport To Vero Beach?

Finding the nearest airport to your destination can be daunting, especially when there are a number of different options. But don’t stress! This blog post will tell you all about the nearest airports to Vero Beach, the major airport, domestic flights, distance, and more. Vero Beach is a city...
VERO BEACH, FL
aroundosceola.com

Ramp closures this week to State Road 417 -- find out where and when

Construction on State Road 417 continues, and it will affect and temporarily close interchanges you may use as you travel north out of Orange County. On Tuesday night, three interchanges will close overnight, and two others will have nightly closures through Thursday. The ones that will close for three nights...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Going up? Home elevators are on the rise

Ann McGee loves her home. If you saw it, you would understand. Every room of the 2,800 square-foot Mediterranean-style house in Winter Park, Fla., reflects her well-traveled life, her many friendships, her rich memories. She loves her oasislike patio. She loves her neighbors and her community. What she doesn’t love are her stairs. Colorado Springs veteran opens business to help older adults age in place ...
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 17, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see gorgeous weather over the next few days with a little patchy fog in the mornings as lows hover in the low 50s. That fog will burn off and highs will reach into the upper 70s. The next rain chance comes on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL

