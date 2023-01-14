ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Video: Mild day, but snow approaches New Hampshire on Thursday

Milder temperatures again today before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in later this week. It is a more active pattern that likely continues into next week. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a few passing mixed showers mainly up north. Highs again will be well into the 30s up north and into the 40s elsewhere with a building westerly breeze.
WMUR.com

VIDEO: Storm to bring snow to all of New Hampshire

Milder temperatures again today before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in later this week. It is a more active pattern that likely continues into next week. Mostly cloudy skies to start today with the chance of a few mixed/snow showers mainly up north. Highs again will be well into the 30s up north and into the 40s elsewhere with a building westerly breeze.
WMUR.com

Video: Snow moving in late Thursday in New Hampshire

Milder temperatures through midweek with more clouds and a few mixed showers Tuesday evening and north Wednesday. A brief break between systems early Thursday before the next storm with snow and some mix moves in Thursday afternoon. It looks like plowable snow for most in NH overnight Thursday and through Friday. Quieter again Saturday, then tracking the next storm for Sunday into Monday. This active pattern continues well into next week.
WMUR.com

Plowable snow likely for most of New Hampshire on Thursday night, Friday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plowable snow is expected in New Hampshire to end the week, but first, Granite Staters will see above-average temperatures. Wednesday will feature a few passing mixed showers as highs warm into the 30s in northern spots and the 40s across most of central and southern New Hampshire. Skies will clear Wednesday night as lows drop into the 20s.
97.5 WOKQ

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com

Snow accumulates across central, eastern New Hampshire; some roads slippery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter weather advisory for most of central and eastern New Hampshire was canceled around 7:30 p.m. Monday after bands of snow pushed through the state. The snow led to slippery travel conditions and brief bouts of reduced visibility in parts of New Hampshire on Monday morning. Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported.
WMUR.com

Video: Snow Showers

Dry for now, but more wintry weather is possible to close out the holiday weekend. Lots of clouds this Sunday morning. Some breaks of sun are likely in far western and northern New Hampshire today. Temperatures look seasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A storm system...
103.7 WCYY

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
newscentermaine.com

Snow, sleet, freezing rain Monday make for slick conditions statewide

PORTLAND, Maine — It's a bit of a mess out there right now, with all forms of precipitation being represented: snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain. There's a strong warm nose aloft in the atmosphere, so if anything, the trend will be for areas that are snow to change to sleet and those that are seeing sleet will change to freezing rain. (Remember: Sleet pings and freezing rain clings)
WCAX

Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
NECN

Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
