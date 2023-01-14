Read full article on original website
Video: Mild day, but snow approaches New Hampshire on Thursday
Milder temperatures again today before the next storm with snow and some mixing moves in later this week. It is a more active pattern that likely continues into next week. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a few passing mixed showers mainly up north. Highs again will be well into the 30s up north and into the 40s elsewhere with a building westerly breeze.
VIDEO: Storm to bring snow to all of New Hampshire
Video: Snow moving in late Thursday in New Hampshire
Milder temperatures through midweek with more clouds and a few mixed showers Tuesday evening and north Wednesday. A brief break between systems early Thursday before the next storm with snow and some mix moves in Thursday afternoon. It looks like plowable snow for most in NH overnight Thursday and through Friday. Quieter again Saturday, then tracking the next storm for Sunday into Monday. This active pattern continues well into next week.
Plowable snow likely for most of New Hampshire on Thursday night, Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plowable snow is expected in New Hampshire to end the week, but first, Granite Staters will see above-average temperatures. Wednesday will feature a few passing mixed showers as highs warm into the 30s in northern spots and the 40s across most of central and southern New Hampshire. Skies will clear Wednesday night as lows drop into the 20s.
Video: Some slick spots overnight; another storm this week in New Hampshire
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of central and eastern New Hampshire through midnight. A slick spot or two will be possible this evening as any lingering mixed showers wrap up. This system pulls away overnight with clearing and lows in the 20s. Sunshine will give way...
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 16, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow fell across central and eastern New Hampshire during the holiday weekend. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variations in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Snow accumulates across central, eastern New Hampshire; some roads slippery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter weather advisory for most of central and eastern New Hampshire was canceled around 7:30 p.m. Monday after bands of snow pushed through the state. The snow led to slippery travel conditions and brief bouts of reduced visibility in parts of New Hampshire on Monday morning. Numerous crashes and spinouts were reported.
Video: Slippery travel conditions Monday morning as snow passes through New Hampshire
Slippery travel conditions in parts of the state this morning as bursts of snow continue to rotate through. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of central and eastern New Hampshire through midnight. Snow intensity will wane in the coming hours, but there will still be some pockets...
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track bands of snow, wintry mix for Monday
VIDEO: Bands of snow and wintry mix will push through the state Monday before gradually tapering off. Track them here in this hour-by-hour video. Read the full forecast here.
Video: Snow Showers
Dry for now, but more wintry weather is possible to close out the holiday weekend. Lots of clouds this Sunday morning. Some breaks of sun are likely in far western and northern New Hampshire today. Temperatures look seasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A storm system...
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain Monday make for slick conditions statewide
PORTLAND, Maine — It's a bit of a mess out there right now, with all forms of precipitation being represented: snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain. There's a strong warm nose aloft in the atmosphere, so if anything, the trend will be for areas that are snow to change to sleet and those that are seeing sleet will change to freezing rain. (Remember: Sleet pings and freezing rain clings)
Snowmaking helps New Hampshire ski areas with lack of natural snow this winter
GILFORD, N.H. — Even though it's been a mild winter so far in New Hampshire, ski resort officials say it's not negatively affecting them as much as you might think. The holiday weekend turned out to be a busy one for ski areas in the Granite State. Some ski areas sold out over the weekend.
Snowmobiling season in New Hampshire off to slow start due to mild temperatures, lack of snow
GILFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is a dream destination for snowmobilers, with more than 7,000 miles of trails and more than 100 clubs to choose from. Many, like the Belknap Snowmobile Club, are made up of volunteers, who spend months before the season starts clearing brush, building bridges and marking the routes with signs.
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new deaths related to COVID-19 over holiday weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the holiday weekend. There have now been 371,538 reported cases and 2,903 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 cases in hospitals have slightly dropped. There were...
Snow makes for tough commute, but fun times on sledding hills
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Snow fell steadily on Monday in some eastern parts of New Hampshire, making for a messy morning commute for those who had to drive and a fun snow day for those who didn't. The system didn't bring a lot of snow, but it was notable during...
New Hampshire Ice Castles could open this month after production was halted during warm temperatures
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A popular winter attraction could soon be open to the public. Crews building this year's Ice Castles in North Woodstock were forced to halt production for a while due to warm temperatures, but they said the ice has built up better than expected. Organizers said the...
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
