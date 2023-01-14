ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in West Price Hill late Monday, according to Cincinnati police. Anthony Howard Jr. was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 900 block of Harris Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police say. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. It was reported in the 900 block of Harris Avenue of West Price Hill around 9 p.m. No arrests were made, and police have not released any...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in Clermont County Tuesday night after she was allegedly shot while in a car, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit on the highway late Tuesday night in Liberty Township. Butler County deputies say they received the call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Ohio 129, between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Wednesday afternoon, the...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

73-year-old woman killed in weekend Milford crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington died Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police are investigating a weekend crash but the report is not available...
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of firing shot during road rage incident

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Mt. Airy woman is accused of firing a shot during a road rage incident. Tywanna Terrell faces two counts of felonious assault. During a road rage incident on Tuesday, Terrell pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting the vehicle two people were in, according to court papers. Court documents do not indicate where this happened.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
CLEVES, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road at Turfway Road, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH

