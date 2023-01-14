Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woman accused of hitting parked cars, sheriff’s cruiser during pursuit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is facing charges after she led deputies on a chase in Lincoln Heights Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Deputies responded to a disturbance near the intersection of Simmons and N. Wayne avenues around 11:38 a.m. Sheriff McGuffey says Bryiona Brown, 35,...
Fox 19
Man dies after West Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 24-year-old man is dead after he was shot in West Price Hill late Monday, according to Cincinnati police. Anthony Howard Jr. was found shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 900 block of Harris Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police say. He was taken to the...
Fox 19
Critical injuries in Price Hill shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Price Hill Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Harris Avenue. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Cincinnati police officers at the scene.
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
Fox 19
Victim critically hurt in West Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting that sent the victim to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. It was reported in the 900 block of Harris Avenue of West Price Hill around 9 p.m. No arrests were made, and police have not released any...
Fox 19
Woman shot to death in Clermont County, sheriff says
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died in Clermont County Tuesday night after she was allegedly shot while in a car, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125.
Fox 19
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Milliken Road and Cin-Day Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Milliken Road and Cicinnati-Dayton Road in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Fox 19
Pedestrian crash closes OH-129 in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-129 is closed in Liberty Township due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Butler County Dispatch. It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of OH-129 between Princeton-Glendale Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road. The crash has all lanes closed in both...
WLWT 5
Deputies: Man dies after being hit on highway in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after being hit on the highway late Tuesday night in Liberty Township. Butler County deputies say they received the call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and rushed to Ohio 129, between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Wednesday afternoon, the...
Fox 19
73-year-old woman killed in weekend Milford crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead in a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington died Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police are investigating a weekend crash but the report is not available...
WKRC
Woman accused of firing shot during road rage incident
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Mt. Airy woman is accused of firing a shot during a road rage incident. Tywanna Terrell faces two counts of felonious assault. During a road rage incident on Tuesday, Terrell pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting the vehicle two people were in, according to court papers. Court documents do not indicate where this happened.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on north I-75 near Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash on north I-75 near the Turfway Road exit has been cleared. Police are responding to a reported crash with injuries on the interstate in Florence, Tuesday evening. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 75 near the Turfway Road Exit. Cameras...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-74 west, near the Cleves exit. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Side laser tag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue. The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8. No charges have...
Victim of fatal Dayton shooting ID’d
The body was initially reported to be a Jane Doe, however, the coroner later identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, Marc Sims.
Man found dead inside car in Westwood: Death being investigated as homicide
The CPD Homicide Unit is investigating after police and fire responded to reports of an unresponsive person in a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Houston Road at Turfway Road, in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 129 in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
