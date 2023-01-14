ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks win second straight since RJ Barrett's return

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xy45W_0kEiorPS00

It's been less than three weeks since RJ Barrett received six stitches due to a dislocated finger in his right hand that caused the bone to cut through his skin. The former Duke basketball one-and-done suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the New York Knicks' loss at the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 27 and missed six games.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

So before his return on Wednesday night, he hadn't played more than two minutes in a game since Christmas Day. With that in mind, even though Barrett is a lefty, it would be understandable if he struggled mightily to shake off any rust and discomfort in his two games back this week.

That was not the case, though. The 22-year-old starting guard put forth encouraging displays in helping the Knicks (24-19) rise to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings with two straight victories; they've now won nine of their past 11 games heading into their road game against the Detroit Pistons at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Across their past two outings, Wednesday's 119-113 home win over the Indiana Pacers and a 112-108 road win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night, Barrett combined for 44 points, shooting 16-for-36 from the field and 5-for-15 from deep. He's totaled 13 boards, five dimes, and only two turnovers in 73 minutes on the floor.

RJ Barrett's six-point flurry in the final minute of the first half against the Wizards was vital in limiting the Knicks' deficit to only three at 53-50 entering the locker room. Nine minutes earlier, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft proved his hops are still intact via the following alley-oop flush:

He's currently averaging 19.9 points, only 0.1 points per game off his career-high from last season.

As for Cam Reddish, the other Duke basketball product who is a full-time member of the New York Knicks roster, he is not injured but has not played since early December as trade rumors swirl around him.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal

While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world. In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

4 players Knicks must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

The New York Knicks, despite their Monday night loss against the Toronto Raptors, are currently in the middle of a solid, bounce back campaign built mostly off of their torrid stretch to begin December. The addition of Jalen Brunson has been immense, and Julius Randle is even posting comparable numbers to that of his All-Star campaign in 2021. As a result, the Knicks are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference – good enough for an outright playoff berth if the season were to end today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BlueDevilCountry

The worst shooting Duke team in 63 years?

Following four straight shooting performances falling short of the 40-percent mark, the 2022-23 Duke basketball team is shooting 43.1 percent from the field this season. If the season ended today, that would be the program's lowest field goal percentage since Vic Bubas' first team shot 41.6 percent ...
DURHAM, NC
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams coming off Grizzlies' bench on Monday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dillon Brooks missed the team's previous contest due to ankle soreness. However, after being left off the initial injury report for Monday evening, he is back in the mix. He'll immediately start in his return as well, sending Willliams back to a role off the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer addresses Jaden Schutt's lack of minutes

Entering the season, Jaden Schutt was the question mark in projections of first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's primary rotation. Many suspected the program's first-year shooting guard, a heralded prep sharpshooter who arrived in Durham at No. 75 on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, would ...
DURHAM, NC
theknickswall

Tom Thibodeau is Here to Stay…For Now

The steps Tom Thibodeau has taken in recent months to shore up the Knicks’ rotation has turned their season, and his future in New York, around. With the way the New York Knicks have been playing to kick off the new year, it’s extremely hard to hate on the philosophies of Tom Thibodeau. His squad is now 6-1 in 2023 and has the tenth-best record overall in the entire NBA. The Knicks now sit at 25-19, good for the. 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, led by Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson under Thibodeau’s helm. It’s amazing to see how much progress the Knicks have made in the last 6-7 weeks, considering how bleak things looked when they fell to the Dallas Mavericks by 21 at home, putting them at 10-13 in early December.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
537
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy