Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment ComplexDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
KXLY
Graceland home to stay in Elvis Presley’s family
Elvis Presley’s Graceland home is set to stay in the Presley family. The music icon lived in the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, before he died in 1977, aged 42, and its long-term future has recently been thrown into question following the passing of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
KXLY
Actor Al Brown dead aged 83 after Alzheimer’s battle
Actor Al Brown has died aged 83 after an Alzheimer’s battle. Best known for playing Col Stan Valchek on HBO’s ‘The Wire’, he passed away on Friday (13.01.23), with his death confirmed by his talent manager Michael. He announced on the late actor’s Facebook page on...
KXLY
Matt Willis missed daughter’s first crawl due to alcoholism
Recovering alcoholic Matt Willis broke down in tears as he confessed to missing his daughter’s first crawl. The Busted rocker knew he needed to clean up his act after his little girl Isabelle’s milestone move happened while he was boozing at the pub with “strangers”. Speaking...
KXLY
Jen Shah ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment following prison sentence
Jen Shah has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment after she completes her prison sentence. The 49-year-old reality star – who is known for appearing on hit Bravo show ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ – was arrested in March 2021 on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme and is due to begin a six-and-a-half year sentence in February but it has now emerged that she must also complete a psychiatric programme following her time behind bars.
KXLY
Marvin Gaye’s eldest son Marvin Gaye III ‘being investigated for assault after he allegedly pointed gun at his cousin’
Marvin Gaye’s eldest son Marvin Gaye III is reportedly being investigated for assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at his cousin. The 57-year-old is said to have got into an argument with his wife and cousin at his Los Angeles home on Thursday. (12.01.23) TMZ reported the alleged...
'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels' Wife Details Experience With 'Open Marriage'
Actress Bonnie Bartlett opens up about her marriage to the sitcom star in her new memoir.
KXLY
Katy Perry: I was lost before becoming a mother
Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother. The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with hm but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.
