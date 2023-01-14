ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
CALABASAS, CA
KXLY

Graceland home to stay in Elvis Presley’s family

Elvis Presley’s Graceland home is set to stay in the Presley family. The music icon lived in the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, before he died in 1977, aged 42, and its long-term future has recently been thrown into question following the passing of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
MEMPHIS, TN
KXLY

Actor Al Brown dead aged 83 after Alzheimer’s battle

Actor Al Brown has died aged 83 after an Alzheimer’s battle. Best known for playing Col Stan Valchek on HBO’s ‘The Wire’, he passed away on Friday (13.01.23), with his death confirmed by his talent manager Michael. He announced on the late actor’s Facebook page on...
KXLY

Matt Willis missed daughter’s first crawl due to alcoholism

Recovering alcoholic Matt Willis broke down in tears as he confessed to missing his daughter’s first crawl. The Busted rocker knew he needed to clean up his act after his little girl Isabelle’s milestone move happened while he was boozing at the pub with “strangers”. Speaking...
KXLY

Jen Shah ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment following prison sentence

Jen Shah has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment after she completes her prison sentence. The 49-year-old reality star – who is known for appearing on hit Bravo show ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ – was arrested in March 2021 on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme and is due to begin a six-and-a-half year sentence in February but it has now emerged that she must also complete a psychiatric programme following her time behind bars.
KXLY

Katy Perry: I was lost before becoming a mother

Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother. The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with hm but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy