BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – It was a defensive struggle at the Central Mountain gym Tuesday night and it took overtime for visiting Selinsgrove to edge the Central Mountain girls by a 32-30 margin. The game was tied at 30-all in regulation after the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady...
MILL HALL, PA – The Central Mountain boys junior high teams staged a tripleheader Monday against Loyalsock at the Harold Adams Gymnasium with the 9th grade team coming out victorious. The 9th grade Wildcats looked impressive in a 56-38 win. Coach Mike Smith’s team had balanced scoring, led by...
Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickelback at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second-ever state title.
Crucial Big Ten home matches against Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa — two of which will be conducted before nearly 15,000 people in Bryce Jordan Center and televised nationally — will round out the January portion of Penn State’s wrestling schedule, and there’s basically only one nagginq question on Cael Sanderson’s plate: Who will compete at 157 pounds?
State College football players have been reeling in offers over the past few days.
Penn State added one of Pennsylvania’s top prospects to its 2024 recruiting class. Anthony Speca, a four-star linebacker from Central Catholic, verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. He made the announcement on social media. “I’d like to thank my family. Thank you guys for the endless support...
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time once again as this year marks the 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Columbia County. According to their website, the Early Bird Sports Expo will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on […]
Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read. ...
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 has now reopened since the tractor-trailer crash. For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m.
The Renovo Road from Hanna Park in Lock Haven to Hyner was reported closed earlier Tuesday morning due to icy conditions, but has recently been re-opened. According to a Facebook page devoted to Route 120 road conditions, there have been reports of two accidents, one at the Ice Mine cut and the other near a state boat launch midway between Lock Haven and Renovo.
Christine Marie Brennan, 53, of Mill Hall passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born on December 21, 1969 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of Delbert and Charlotte Archer Remick. Chrissy was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. On October 25, 2012,...
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Lock Haven on Friday. Their identities were not released in the city police reports. The first occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bellefonte Avenue and N. Fairview Street. Police said the mishap took place as one of the vehicles was turning from Fairview Street onto the avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers transported to the hospital.
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A rig rollover tied up traffic in part of Union County Tuesday morning. The crash closed the on-ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north near Winfield. The truck hauling meat crashed around 8:30 a.m. The wreck was cleared, and the road reopened around...
A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
