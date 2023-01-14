Read full article on original website
soapoperanetwork.com
RUMOR REPORT: ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ to Conclude After 17 Seasons
Page Six reports that after 17 seasons in syndication, “The Rachael Ray Show” is on the “chopping block” and will likely conclude its run this season. Citing TV insiders, the publication’s sources say of the Rachael Ray hosted talker, “Her show is ending. This will be the last season.” Another source notes they wouldn’t be surprised if this were the show’s last season because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.”
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Film director Wayne Isham says Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Jackson had ‘real relationship’
Despite years of rumors to the contrary, film director Wayne Isham claims that Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson had a real romance — and real chemistry. Isham, 64, directed Jackson’s 1995 video, “You Are Not Alone” in which Presley was featured. The couple was married the year before. “They had [an] innocent, playful relationship that I felt was a real relationship,” Isham told People magazine. “So it all came off fine. It came off really well. I think she looks great in it.” “There are so many different cuts of the versions of the song,” he added. “You could see her laughing,...
‘Glee’ Documentary Accuses Cast Member of Pressuring Cory Monteith Into Fatal Relapse
A new docu-series alleges that Cory Monteith, who tragically passed away in 2013, relapsed just weeks before his death due to his Glee co-star pressuring him to try drinking alcohol at a party. According to ID’s The Price of Glee, Monteith “resented” the idea of alcohol, but obliged with the go-ahead from his co-star which ultimately “took him on a path to destruction.”The new series examines the deaths of Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling, as well as the backlash against Lea Michele and domestic abuse accusations from Melissa Benoist against co-star Blake Jenner. In the first two episodes of...
Beverly D’Angelo Is Mom Of Twins, Anton And Olivia, With Acting Legend Al Pacino
Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino had a romantic relationship that led to the birth of their twins, Anton and Olivia. The couple started dating in 1997, two years after D’Angelo’s divorce from her ex-husband, Lorenzo Salviati. However, the celebrity ex-lovers were convinced that they wanted kids with...
Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate
Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
The Internet Thinks Kelsea Ballerini Is Moving on After Her Divorce With ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes
Less than six months after she announced her divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans, it is now being speculated... The post The Internet Thinks Kelsea Ballerini Is Moving on After Her Divorce With ‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes appeared first on Outsider.
digitalspy.com
Scream's David Arquette says he has a "beautiful" co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Courteney Cox
Scream's David Arquette has opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife and former co-star Courteney Cox and how they parent their daughter, Coco. The couple met while filming the first Scream movie, after which they got married in 1999 and had a daughter together, but then separated in 2010.
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Naya Rivera’s Dad Says Late Daughter Had ‘Trouble With’ Lea Michele on ‘Glee’ Set: ‘They Hated Each Other’
Shutterstock (2) Rehashing the past. Naya Rivera's father dished on his late daughter's workplace dynamic with former costar Lea Michele in The Price of Glee. The Investigation Discovery documentary dropped all three episodes on Monday, January 16, with appearances by George Rivera, former crew members and others who were close to the Glee cast throughout […]
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Lauren Alaina Gives Fans a Peek at Her Gorgeous Engagement Party: Video
Lauren Alaina is getting her celebration on after recently getting engaged, and lucky for her fans, she’s offering a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities. It all went down on New Year’s Eve, thanks to some of her very close friends. Alaina, best known for her song Dancin’ In The Moonlight, shared some of the party’s good times on social media.
Cheryl Burke wins custody of French bulldog after finalizing divorce from Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke has reportedly won custody of her French bulldog Ysabella, bringing her nasty divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence to a close.
Arthur Duncan, Trailblazing Dancer for Betty White, Lawrence Welk, Dies at 89
Arthur Duncan, a gifted dancer whose appearance on one of Betty White's early TV shows prompted a showdown between southern censors and White, has died January 3. He was 89. Duncan's death was reported on social media by friends, including singer Ralna English, who wrote, "We have a lost yet another of our beloved musical family. Arthur Duncan... is revered, celebrated and honored, not only for his amazing performances on the Lawrence Welk show, but for even more in his long and illustrious career.￼"
KXLY
Selena Gomez ‘is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.
Idina Menzel Chops Her Long Locks & Debuts Bob Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Idina Menzel shocked us all when she debuted a new bob hair makeover. The 51-year-old ditched her signature long hair for a much shorter, chin-length bob that she styled in scrunched curls in a new Instagram video. Idina has always had super long hair that she usually styles in loose...
KXLY
Kyle Richards calls for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kyle Richards has called for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. The 54-year-old star – who has been part of the show since it began in 2010 – thinks the 37-year-old model would be “the best” replacement for Lisa, who quit ‘RHOBH’ earlier this month after eight seasons.
bravotv.com
Jeff Lewis Just Introduced Us to His “Second Baby” (PHOTOS)
The Flipping Out designer just welcomed a new member to his family and shared the first photos. Flipping Out designer Jeff Lewis just shared a major life update. He’s a dad again… well, to a fur baby at least. He confirmed that he welcomed a puppy into his life on Instagram on Monday, January 16.
