ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
CALABASAS, CA
KXLY

Graceland home to stay in Elvis Presley’s family

Elvis Presley’s Graceland home is set to stay in the Presley family. The music icon lived in the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, before he died in 1977, aged 42, and its long-term future has recently been thrown into question following the passing of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Page Six

Conor Kennedy gifts pal Andrew Warren rare Dior purse at Miami bash

Conor Kennedy — the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — has good taste in handbags. A source tells us the Kennedy scion gave his pal Andrew Warren a hard-to-get pink Dior x ERL collection purse for his 30th birthday. “He was able to miraculously get the bag by calling” ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz directly, a source tells Page Six. The bags go for over $1,000. Kennedy — who says he secretly fought against Russia as part of Ukraine’s International Legion, and who once had a whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift — attended Warren’s socialite-filled birthday bash in Miami,...
MIAMI, FL
KXLY

Billy Joel pays tribute to Jeff Beck

Billy Joel paid tribute to the late Jeff Beck at his New York concert on Friday (13.01.23) night. The ‘Uptown Girl’ hitmaker remembered the guitarist – who died of meningitis last Tuesday (10.01.23) aged 78 – as “the best” before covering his and Rod Stewart’s song ‘People Get Ready’ from the late guitarist’s 1985 album ‘Flash’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KXLY

Andy Taylor vows to ‘live life’ amid cancer battle

Andy Taylor is determined to “live life”, despite his diagnosis of incurable cancer. The former Duran Duran guitarist revealed last November that he had stage four metastatic prostate cancer and while he has been told there is “no cure” for him, the 61-year-old musician is staying positive about the future.
KXLY

Selena Gomez ‘is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.
KXLY

Katy Perry: I was lost before becoming a mother

Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother. The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with hm but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy