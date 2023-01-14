Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
Graceland home to stay in Elvis Presley’s family
Elvis Presley’s Graceland home is set to stay in the Presley family. The music icon lived in the mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, before he died in 1977, aged 42, and its long-term future has recently been thrown into question following the passing of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
18 Nepo Babies Who Either Acknowledged Or Denied Their Privilege, And 14 Who Just Stayed Quiet
Early in his acting career, John David Washington "saw how people changed" when they discovered he was Denzel Washington's son, so he'd lie, "saying [his dad] was a construction worker or in jail, just to have some sense of normalcy."
Conor Kennedy gifts pal Andrew Warren rare Dior purse at Miami bash
Conor Kennedy — the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — has good taste in handbags. A source tells us the Kennedy scion gave his pal Andrew Warren a hard-to-get pink Dior x ERL collection purse for his 30th birthday. “He was able to miraculously get the bag by calling” ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz directly, a source tells Page Six. The bags go for over $1,000. Kennedy — who says he secretly fought against Russia as part of Ukraine’s International Legion, and who once had a whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift — attended Warren’s socialite-filled birthday bash in Miami,...
Billy Joel pays tribute to Jeff Beck
Billy Joel paid tribute to the late Jeff Beck at his New York concert on Friday (13.01.23) night. The ‘Uptown Girl’ hitmaker remembered the guitarist – who died of meningitis last Tuesday (10.01.23) aged 78 – as “the best” before covering his and Rod Stewart’s song ‘People Get Ready’ from the late guitarist’s 1985 album ‘Flash’.
Bobby Brown Says He Could Still Play Himself in Whitney Houston’s New Movie!
Bobby Brown was honored at the 2023 Urban One Honors put on by TV One. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Before the legendary performer took the big stage our girl Lore’l made sure to catch him on the purple carpet for a quick interview. The star admitted that he believes he […]
Kyle Richards calls for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kyle Richards has called for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’. The 54-year-old star – who has been part of the show since it began in 2010 – thinks the 37-year-old model would be “the best” replacement for Lisa, who quit ‘RHOBH’ earlier this month after eight seasons.
Andy Taylor vows to ‘live life’ amid cancer battle
Andy Taylor is determined to “live life”, despite his diagnosis of incurable cancer. The former Duran Duran guitarist revealed last November that he had stage four metastatic prostate cancer and while he has been told there is “no cure” for him, the 61-year-old musician is staying positive about the future.
Selena Gomez ‘is dating Chainsmokers star Drew Taggart’
Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – and Drew have recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.
Katy Perry: I was lost before becoming a mother
Katy Perry didn’t feel “good enough” before becoming a mother. The 38-year-old pop star is engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 46, and has two-year-old daughter Daisy with hm but admitted despite the incredible highs of her music career, she still had a “desire” to prove herself.
