Clinton Daily News
Saturday Headlines
- Obituary and pending service for Kip Ringo, and Darrell Lee “D.L.” Stehr. State, local, natinal news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.
Search for missing Cyril girl now considered a recovery operation
Investigators say they are now concentrating the search on finding Athena Brownfield's remains. She was reported missing January 10th.
fox7austin.com
yukonprogressnews.com
Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case
OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
