ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

LADIES LIONS CLUB ATTENDING MIDWINTER CONFERENCE

The Washington County Ladies Lions Club is heading to the District 2-S5 Midwinter Conference this Saturday in Gonzales. Prior to the conference, the Ladies Lions have been taking part in the organization’s Eyeglass Recycling Program. Lions Club chapters have been collecting eyeglasses for recycling and giving to children and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)

Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

A leadership event in Brenham will be this week’s featured topic on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will discuss the first of four pillar events, with this one focusing on business, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Barnhill Center.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

MULTI-COUNTY NEW LANDOWNER SERIES STARTS 2023 PROGRAMS IN FEBRUARY

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service begins its 2023 series of multi-county educational programs for new landowners next month. The series of eight informational meetings, seminars and field days is designed to make new landowners in Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Washington counties aware of what types of agricultural enterprises are best for their property.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CUB BASKETBALL TO HOST MAGNOLIA THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING

The Brenham Cub Basketball Team faces off with the Magnolia Bulldogs tonight (Tuesday) at the Brenham High School Gym. Both teams are 0-5 and still looking for that elusive first district win. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm, followed by the opening tipoff at 6:30pm.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe

The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

FILING WINDOW OPEN FOR LOCAL CITY COUNCIL, SCHOOL BOARD RACES

Filing opens today for positions on the Brenham and Burton School Boards, Burton City Council, and a majority of the Brenham City Council. Four seats on the Brenham School Board and three on the Burton School Board will appear on the May 6th election ballot. On the Brenham School Board,...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS FALL TO MAGNOLIA 49-45

The Brenham Cub Basketball Team fell to the Magnolia Bulldogs 49-45 last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. It was a low scoring first half with Magnolia winning the first quarter 8-6, and the two teams breaking even in the second quarter at 7-7. The Bulldogs would take a 15-13 lead into the locker room at half time.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
BROOKSHIRE, TX
kwhi.com

CUB SOCCER WINS CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP

The Brenham Cub Soccer Team wrapped up the Brenham Tournament on Saturday by beating El Campo 1-0 to win the Consolation Championship. Ivan Salazar scored the game’s lone goal. Andrew Morales picked up another shutout. Brenham opened the tournament with a loss to Madisonville on Thursday, but then bounced...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy