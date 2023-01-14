Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
LADIES LIONS CLUB ATTENDING MIDWINTER CONFERENCE
The Washington County Ladies Lions Club is heading to the District 2-S5 Midwinter Conference this Saturday in Gonzales. Prior to the conference, the Ladies Lions have been taking part in the organization’s Eyeglass Recycling Program. Lions Club chapters have been collecting eyeglasses for recycling and giving to children and...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
MySanAntonio
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
KBTX.com
Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT
A leadership event in Brenham will be this week’s featured topic on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will discuss the first of four pillar events, with this one focusing on business, happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Barnhill Center.
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
kwhi.com
MULTI-COUNTY NEW LANDOWNER SERIES STARTS 2023 PROGRAMS IN FEBRUARY
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service begins its 2023 series of multi-county educational programs for new landowners next month. The series of eight informational meetings, seminars and field days is designed to make new landowners in Austin, Colorado, Fayette and Washington counties aware of what types of agricultural enterprises are best for their property.
kwhi.com
CUB BASKETBALL TO HOST MAGNOLIA THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team faces off with the Magnolia Bulldogs tonight (Tuesday) at the Brenham High School Gym. Both teams are 0-5 and still looking for that elusive first district win. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:15pm, followed by the opening tipoff at 6:30pm.
kwhi.com
MARCH FOR UNITY MONDAY FROM HATTIE MAE FLOWERS PARK TO WASHINGTON CO. COURTHOUSE
Residents are invited to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day today (Monday) in Brenham at a March for Unity. Brenham’s first MLK March is being hosted by the Washington County Juneteenth Association, and will start at 4 p.m. The march will travel from Hattie Mae Flowers Park, at...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Mason jar sundaes, waffles: 4 businesses coming soon to The Woodlands area
Graze Craze is slated to open in The Woodlands area in early February. (Courtesy Graze Craze) Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery, Sugaring NY and Dolly Llama are slated to open in The Woodlands area in 2023. 1. A Dolly Llama location is under construction at Metropark Square, according to Daniel Moon...
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in Houston
Last week I wrote about the best pizza's in Houston. Well there is new competition in the Houston pizza market thanks to today's opening of Fat Boy's Pizza. Many of you may be familiar with the restaurant chain which has six locations in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.
kwhi.com
FILING WINDOW OPEN FOR LOCAL CITY COUNCIL, SCHOOL BOARD RACES
Filing opens today for positions on the Brenham and Burton School Boards, Burton City Council, and a majority of the Brenham City Council. Four seats on the Brenham School Board and three on the Burton School Board will appear on the May 6th election ballot. On the Brenham School Board,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS FALL TO MAGNOLIA 49-45
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team fell to the Magnolia Bulldogs 49-45 last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. It was a low scoring first half with Magnolia winning the first quarter 8-6, and the two teams breaking even in the second quarter at 7-7. The Bulldogs would take a 15-13 lead into the locker room at half time.
KBTX.com
1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
kwhi.com
CUB SOCCER WINS CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team wrapped up the Brenham Tournament on Saturday by beating El Campo 1-0 to win the Consolation Championship. Ivan Salazar scored the game’s lone goal. Andrew Morales picked up another shutout. Brenham opened the tournament with a loss to Madisonville on Thursday, but then bounced...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
