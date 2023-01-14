That’s a special honor. One of the biggest WWE stories in 2022 was the return of Cody Rhodes. After being away from the company and wrestling around the world, including in AEW, Rhodes was back and started to take the company by storm. Rhodes would get hurt in June though, putting him on the shelf for the rest of the year. Now it seems that Rhodes is on his way back, and he has had some help getting there.

2 DAYS AGO