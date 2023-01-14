Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Party for students with intellectual disabilities from across the district was ‘a great time’
RACINE- Students with intellectual disabilities at Case, Horlick, and Park High Schools came together for an afternoon of dancing, food, and fun on Jan 13. The annual celebration was scheduled for Dec. 22, however, it was canceled due to weather. Nevertheless, students were still able to partake in an afternoon of unity at Infusino’s Pizzeria, 3301 Washington Avenue, Jan. 13.
Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
Goodwill Industries to host 2023 Community Day event at UW-Parkside on Monday
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago will host a 2023 Community Day event and service activity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Goodwill, in partnership with Northwestern Mutual, will engage attendees in a special Clips and Conversations panel discussion around the documentary, The Loyola Project’s...
MKE host committee CEO on fundraising
[APPLAUSE] GERRON: THAT SIGNING CEREMONY HAPPENING IN AUGUST BRINGING THE 2024 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION TO MILWAUKEE AND WORK IS UNDERWAY INCLUDING A MASSIVE AND RAISING EFFORTS. STEVE KING, CEO OF THE COMMITTEE JOINS US NOW. MELISSA: LET — STEVE: PLEASURE. GERRON: YOU ARE THE CEO AND WE ARE A YEAR AND A HALF OUT OF THE CONVENTION COMING TO MILWAUKEE AND A YEAR AND A HALF OUT. WHERE ARE YOU IN THE PLANNING? STEVE: WE ARE DISTINCT FROM THE — DISTINCTIVE FROM THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE. WE HAVE BEEN BUSY SINCE LATE SUMMER AND WILL BE FOR THE NEXT THREE OR FOUR MONTHS PUTTING IN PLACE ALL OF THE VENUE, THE NEW CONTRACTS TO INCLUDE HOTELS, MOTELS, THE FORUM, THE CONVENTION CENTER, AND A NUMBER OF OTHER THINGS. OUR BIGGEST JOB IS RAISING THE MONEY. WE ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR RAISING ABOUT UPWARDS OF UPPER 60’S IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO FUND THE CONVENTION. GERRON: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW? STEVE: WE ARE PROBABLY CLOSE TO ONE QUARTER THERE. GERRON: AND WHAT ARE THE STEPS THAT YOU TAKE TO GET TO THAT NUMBER? STEVE: IT IS PRIMARILY RAISED IN WISCONSIN, MILWAUKEE AND MILWAUKEE COUNTY. IT IS A NATIONAL EVENT SO WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO RAISE MONEY NATIONALLY. GERRON: HOW ARE YOU WORKING WITH THE LOCAL BUSINESS COMMUNITY TO NOT ONLY RAISE FUNDS FOR THE EVENT BUT TO GARNER THE ATTENTION AND EXCITEMENT? STEVE: PART OF IT IS APPEARING ON PROGRAMS LIKE YOURSELF BUT WE HAVE SEVERAL EVENTS PLANNED WITH BUSINESS OWNERS AND THEN WE HAVE AN EVENT PLANNED FOR ALL THE CITY AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND THEN ONE PLANNED PACIFICALLY FOR MINORITY BUSINESSES AND ENTERPRISES WHERE WE GIVE THEM THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE. GERRON: I KNOW YOU ARE LOOKING AT MINORITY, WOMEN AND VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES, BUT WHY IS THAT IMPORTANT AT THIS STAGE? STEVE: NOT ONLY FROM A MORAL STANDPOINT, IT IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THAT IS THE PART OF THE AGREEMENT THAT WE SIGNED WITH THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE. THERE IS A SECTION IN THAT FRAMEWORK CONTRACT THAT REQUIRES US TO DO THAT. GERRON: YOU HAVE BEEN A PART OF CONVENTIONS, YOU HAVE TALKED ABOUT ONE OF THE LAST AND MORE SUCCESSFUL ONES IN CLEVELAND IN THE UPPER MIDWEST ON THE GREAT LAKES. WHAT IS A SUCCESSFUL CONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE LOOK LIKE? STEVE: IT IS IOUR — OUR RESPONSIBILITY AND WELCOMING THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE AND THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT WILL BE WATCHING ON TV TO LEAVE WITH A GOOD IMPRESSION OF THE WALKIE. THAT IS OUR JOB, NOT ONLY TO HAVE AN EPIDEMIC — AN ECONOMIC IMPACT, BUT THE REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE 50 STATES AND SIX TERRITORIES, WELL OVER 5000 PEOPLE WHO WILL GO BACK AND TALK ABOUT WHAT INEXPERIENCE WE HAD — THEY HAD IN MILWAUKEE. THAT IS A GOAL THAT WILL COME BACK TO THE COUNTY AND THE STATE IN SPADES. GERRON: THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME AND FOR BEING HERE, WE APPRECIATE IT. UP NEXT A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ON WISCONSIN POLITICS.
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial ‘a wholly circumstantial case,’ expert says
KENOSHA, Wis. – The second week of the retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998, begins Tuesday, Jan. 17 after a break Monday due to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday. Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his...
Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed
Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a friend of Cross at the gathering told WISN 12, “That could have been any of us in that situation. As postal workers we look out for each other…it just brought us all together.” Another friend of Cross, Christopher Matthews said, “even though ‘Dre’ is gone, he’s not gone because he would want this. Everybody who loved Aundre is here.” Prosecutors have charged Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. in Cross’s killing. A third person, Shanelle McCoy, is accused of lying to investigators. Federal investigators say Cross was murdered over drugs McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. sent through the mail but were never delivered. For more information on the three suspects, click here.
Colbert Packaging installs new die cutters in Kenosha and Elkhart facilities
Colbert Packaging has added new Eterna blanking die cutters to its Kenosha and Elkhart, Ind., production facilities, adding die-cutting capacity to complement recent printing press installations. The company recently announced the installation of the new machines, the Eterna Line ECUT 1060 Elite ER. The die cutter has a high-level of...
National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook, snow expected Jan. 18-19
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Jan. 18 for multiple counties in Wisconsin. Snow is expected in east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin. Screenshot, TMJ4 Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning (Jan. 18-19, 2023). – Credit: TMJ4 News. Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake,...
Jan 15, 2023 evening weather update for Racine County
For the drive home in Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Racine area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow’s forecast low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow’s weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don’t plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday’s winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Pursuit suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near Kenosha
PARIS, Wis. – Authorities say a suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 pm Monday. Investigators say the vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Kenosha
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecast. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow’s weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don’t plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday’s winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kenosha police pursuit, standoff ends with arrest of 40-year-old man
KENOSHA, Wis. — A 40-year-old Kenosha man was arrested Monday after a brief police pursuit and standoff. According to the Kenosha Police Department (KPD), officers attempted to pull over a man wanted for felony domestic violence charges around 4:30 pm Police say the man fled and a pursuit began. However, the pursuit quickly ended after officers learned there was a child in the car.
Here is today’s weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today’s forecast low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today’s outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
