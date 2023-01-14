[APPLAUSE] GERRON: THAT SIGNING CEREMONY HAPPENING IN AUGUST BRINGING THE 2024 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION TO MILWAUKEE AND WORK IS UNDERWAY INCLUDING A MASSIVE AND RAISING EFFORTS. STEVE KING, CEO OF THE COMMITTEE JOINS US NOW. MELISSA: LET — STEVE: PLEASURE. GERRON: YOU ARE THE CEO AND WE ARE A YEAR AND A HALF OUT OF THE CONVENTION COMING TO MILWAUKEE AND A YEAR AND A HALF OUT. WHERE ARE YOU IN THE PLANNING? STEVE: WE ARE DISTINCT FROM THE — DISTINCTIVE FROM THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE. WE HAVE BEEN BUSY SINCE LATE SUMMER AND WILL BE FOR THE NEXT THREE OR FOUR MONTHS PUTTING IN PLACE ALL OF THE VENUE, THE NEW CONTRACTS TO INCLUDE HOTELS, MOTELS, THE FORUM, THE CONVENTION CENTER, AND A NUMBER OF OTHER THINGS. OUR BIGGEST JOB IS RAISING THE MONEY. WE ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR RAISING ABOUT UPWARDS OF UPPER 60’S IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO FUND THE CONVENTION. GERRON: WHERE ARE YOU RIGHT NOW? STEVE: WE ARE PROBABLY CLOSE TO ONE QUARTER THERE. GERRON: AND WHAT ARE THE STEPS THAT YOU TAKE TO GET TO THAT NUMBER? STEVE: IT IS PRIMARILY RAISED IN WISCONSIN, MILWAUKEE AND MILWAUKEE COUNTY. IT IS A NATIONAL EVENT SO WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO RAISE MONEY NATIONALLY. GERRON: HOW ARE YOU WORKING WITH THE LOCAL BUSINESS COMMUNITY TO NOT ONLY RAISE FUNDS FOR THE EVENT BUT TO GARNER THE ATTENTION AND EXCITEMENT? STEVE: PART OF IT IS APPEARING ON PROGRAMS LIKE YOURSELF BUT WE HAVE SEVERAL EVENTS PLANNED WITH BUSINESS OWNERS AND THEN WE HAVE AN EVENT PLANNED FOR ALL THE CITY AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND THEN ONE PLANNED PACIFICALLY FOR MINORITY BUSINESSES AND ENTERPRISES WHERE WE GIVE THEM THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE. GERRON: I KNOW YOU ARE LOOKING AT MINORITY, WOMEN AND VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES, BUT WHY IS THAT IMPORTANT AT THIS STAGE? STEVE: NOT ONLY FROM A MORAL STANDPOINT, IT IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE THAT IS THE PART OF THE AGREEMENT THAT WE SIGNED WITH THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE. THERE IS A SECTION IN THAT FRAMEWORK CONTRACT THAT REQUIRES US TO DO THAT. GERRON: YOU HAVE BEEN A PART OF CONVENTIONS, YOU HAVE TALKED ABOUT ONE OF THE LAST AND MORE SUCCESSFUL ONES IN CLEVELAND IN THE UPPER MIDWEST ON THE GREAT LAKES. WHAT IS A SUCCESSFUL CONVENTION IN MILWAUKEE LOOK LIKE? STEVE: IT IS IOUR — OUR RESPONSIBILITY AND WELCOMING THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE AND THE MILLIONS OF PEOPLE THAT WILL BE WATCHING ON TV TO LEAVE WITH A GOOD IMPRESSION OF THE WALKIE. THAT IS OUR JOB, NOT ONLY TO HAVE AN EPIDEMIC — AN ECONOMIC IMPACT, BUT THE REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE 50 STATES AND SIX TERRITORIES, WELL OVER 5000 PEOPLE WHO WILL GO BACK AND TALK ABOUT WHAT INEXPERIENCE WE HAD — THEY HAD IN MILWAUKEE. THAT IS A GOAL THAT WILL COME BACK TO THE COUNTY AND THE STATE IN SPADES. GERRON: THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME AND FOR BEING HERE, WE APPRECIATE IT. UP NEXT A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE ON WISCONSIN POLITICS.

