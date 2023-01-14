Read full article on original website
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton reveals major update on daughter Maya, 7 months, after her ‘nightmare’ heart surgery
TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has shared a major update on his daughter Maya following her recent scary heart surgery. The baby was born with a heart condition and has gone in for several procedures since her birth. The MTV star took to his Instagram feed on Wednesday to share...
Dolly Parton refuses to retire
Dolly Parton has no plans to retire and has vowed to keep performing until she "can’t do it anymore". The country music legend turns 77 on Thursday (19.01.23) but Dolly is adamant she won't be hanging up her guitar any time soon because she loves working too much and plans to carry on for as long as possible.
James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking
James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
Rosie O'Donnell 'very happy' after losing 10 pounds
Rosie O'Donnell is "very happy" after losing 10 pounds since Christmas. The 60-year-old TV star revealed she has been attempting to shift some holiday weight in January and she has now shed almost two stone in the three and a half weeks since December 25. Rosie told fans about her...
2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominees: ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Interview With the Vampire’ & More
The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD, has unveiled the nominees for its 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards. The organization is celebrating several fan-favorite shows in its TV categories including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Interview with the Vampire, A League of Their Own, The Sex Lives of College Girls, What We Do in the Shadows and so many more with its nominations. Announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby, they revealed the categories and nominees in a GLAAD Drag Story Time video that debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube page.
Anthony Hopkins to Play Roman Emperor in Gladiator Series ‘Those About to Die’ at Peacock
Anthony Hopkins will play Roman Emperor Vespasian in an upcoming Peacock drama series titled Those About to Die. The series is created by Roland Emmerich, director of films like Moonfall, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, Godzilla (1998), and Independence Day. Those About to Die is an epic drama set...
