Texas brewery cancels anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Doesn’t reflect our values’

Elon Musk is cleaning house — literally. The Tesla billionaire is selling off furniture and other items from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters in an unprecedented auction. More than 600 items of what have been labeled as “surplus corporate office assets” are up for sale and organized by auction firm Heritage Global Partners. The move comes months after laying off thousands of employees at Twitter, and then downsizing its headquarters. The social media platform, which Musk took over in October in a whopping $44 billion deal, has reduced its space by two-thirds at 1355 Market St. Among the items are a Twitter bird...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO