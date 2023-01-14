Read full article on original website
Related
Haughton Representative Wants National Motto “In God We Trust” Displayed in Every Louisiana Classroom
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - State Representative Dodie Horton of Haughton wants to expand upon an existing Louisiana law to make our national motto "In God We Trust" more prevalent across the state. When Did "In God We Trust" Become The National Motto?. It was nearly 67 years ago on...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace
With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
theadvocate.com
With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy
The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race
I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Fun Quiz to Find Out
We're a unique breed here in Louisiana. We definitely march to the beat of our own drummer. But how Louisiana are you? Take our quiz to find out!. You can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done a majority of these things. Have you ever walked down the...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose
After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Avondale deal is one more example of why port authorties should coordinate, not compete
As a past member and chair of the Port of New Orleans Dock Board, I read with great interest — and dismay — recent reports that the Port of South Louisiana plans to spend $445 million to buy the old Avondale site. I believe this is a seriously bad idea, but it presents an opportunity to rethink how we manage Louisiana’s ports.
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana's Future
Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan could mean significantly higher prices for Louisiana shrimp and oysters in the not-too-distant future.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Commissioner Mike Strain Informs Consumers on How to Grow Local Agricultural Economy
Inflation has dramatically increased the prices of eggs and food across the nation. The Department of Agriculture wants to help the local economy grow. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how consumers can save money. The Alexandria Rotary Club invited Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of...
Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support. […] The post Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.
louisianaradionetwork.com
A bill to require “In God We Trust” in every Louisiana classroom among legislation filed for upcoming session
Among the bills filed for the upcoming legislative session in April is one requiring every public school classroom and even postsecondary institutions, to display the national motto “In God We Trust.” Haughton Representative Dodie Horton authored the bill. “I believe that to have it in every classroom, where...
brproud.com
Proposed bill aims to have fathers pay half of pregnancy medical costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A proposed bill would allow Louisiana mothers to recover half of their out-of-pocket pregnancy medical expenses from the baby’s father. HB 5 by Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, allows a mother to take action through the courts to get the father of the child to pay 50% of the out-of-pocket expenses for pregnancy-related medical costs.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana rural utility is spending big on a storm-resilient grid. Is it worth it?
When Hurricane Laura made landfall in the small town of Cameron on Louisiana’s southwestern coast on August 27, 2020, there was little that its 150 mph winds left untouched. The powerful storm tore the roofs off of homes, moved entire buildings and snapped utility poles like twigs. For rural...
WDSU
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Here’s How to See the Grades Of All Louisiana Water Providers
Have you ever wondered just how well the drinking water at your home stacks up against the water at other homes around the state?. Now you can see just how each water provider in Louisiana was graded by the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the LDH, Act 98 of...
Comments / 2