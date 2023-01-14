ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
theadvocate.com

Letters: Even-handed Gov. John Bel Edwards will be difficult to replace

With the exception of top-level offices like president and governor, I’m generally opposed to term limits, an experiment that’s failed over and over again. Term-limited politicians are replaced by equally partisan and biased politicians instead of by non-political people who go on to change and improve things, the way term limits proponents had promised.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms

Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

With eyes on Garret Graves, GOP's governor's race endorsement stirs controversy

The Louisiana Republican Party’s decision to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry nearly a year before the gubernatorial primary is continuing to stir controversy, with the party’s director warning U.S. Rep. Garret Graves not to join the race and a leading GOP donor grousing that the party is overstepping its bounds by seeking to limit the field.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race

I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support. […] The post Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Proposed bill aims to have fathers pay half of pregnancy medical costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A proposed bill would allow Louisiana mothers to recover half of their out-of-pocket pregnancy medical expenses from the baby’s father. HB 5 by Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, allows a mother to take action through the courts to get the father of the child to pay 50% of the out-of-pocket expenses for pregnancy-related medical costs.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy