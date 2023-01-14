ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilburn, GA

fox5atlanta.com

No injuries, 1 arrested during SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police said no one was injured and one person was arrested after SWAT responded to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Police said at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday the suspect and victim are out of their unit the Landing Square Apartments on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway. Investigators are interviewing them at police headquarters.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
BUCHANAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family demands charges brought against officer who shot teen in Clayton County

MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager who was reportedly shot and killed by Clayton County Police in November is demanding justice. Investigators say a Clayton County Police officer was reportedly questioning 19-year-old Eric Holmes at his work in Morrow about the car he was driving, which the officer said was allegedly stolen.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 men found shot in head, 1 dead in Coweta County, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, according to Coweta County Sheriff's deputies. It all happened just after midnight Tuesday at a home near Deep South Road and Johnson Road. Officials said one man, later identified by family members as Marvin Bridges, died at the hospital while the other man's condition is not known at this time.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Two shot, one dead in overnight shooting

Authorities are investigating a double shooting that killed one person early Tuesday morning in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in Senoia. Just after midnight, a woman notified police she discovered the bodies of two male victims lying side by side. Both men had been shot in...
SENOIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop

Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
GAINESVILLE, GA

