Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on ThursdayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
No injuries, 1 arrested during SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police said no one was injured and one person was arrested after SWAT responded to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Police said at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday the suspect and victim are out of their unit the Landing Square Apartments on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway. Investigators are interviewing them at police headquarters.
Suspect in custody after hostage situation at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A man is in custody after a hostage situation at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway Wednesday morning, Atlanta Police say. Officers said a woman who lives in the complex called her mother...
Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family demands charges brought against officer who shot teen in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager who was reportedly shot and killed by Clayton County Police in November is demanding justice. Investigators say a Clayton County Police officer was reportedly questioning 19-year-old Eric Holmes at his work in Morrow about the car he was driving, which the officer said was allegedly stolen.
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
2 men found shot in head, 1 dead in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, according to Coweta County Sheriff's deputies. It all happened just after midnight Tuesday at a home near Deep South Road and Johnson Road. Officials said one man, later identified by family members as Marvin Bridges, died at the hospital while the other man's condition is not known at this time.
fox5atlanta.com
Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
Monroe Local News
Update: Loganville man arrested following Snellville Police involved shooting
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting. Update (Jan. 16, 2023) – The GBI identified the suspect shot by Snellville Police this morning as Raymond Johnson, 28, of Loganville. According to the update from the GBI, the officer attempted to contact Johnson when...
Man with autism murdered in South Fulton, loved ones offer $10K reward for tips
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Loved ones of a young man are pleading for tips after a worker found his body inside a vacant home in Fulton County. Police are now ruling his death a homicide. Malik Bonny, 23, disappeared in November, and City of South Fulton Police initially classified...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for 2 robberies at Stockbridge businesses in 1 day, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A 20-year-old man is in custody accused of trying to rob two Stockbridge businesses in a single day. Officials say on Sunday, an armed suspect tried to rob a BP gas station on the 100 block of E. Atlanta Road. The suspect fled that location, and police...
Newnan Times-Herald
Two shot, one dead in overnight shooting
Authorities are investigating a double shooting that killed one person early Tuesday morning in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road in Senoia. Just after midnight, a woman notified police she discovered the bodies of two male victims lying side by side. Both men had been shot in...
Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A shooting in Coweta County has left one person dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
accesswdun.com
Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop
Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 DeKalb sisters reported missing after disagreement with mother, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenage girls went missing in Dekalb County last week, the DeKalb County Police Department reported. Both girls are considered to be at risk due to their age. According to police, 14-year-old DeAsiah and 13-year-old Nevaeh were last seen on Jan. 12 leaving their...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County family reeling after bullets shot into home
Police in DeKalb County are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted the home of a woman and her three young children as they slept. One of the bullets landed just inches from her toddler’s crib.
Man shot by officer after pulling handgun at Gwinnett gas station, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after a man holding a firearm was shot by Snellville police early Monday, authorities said.
Comments / 0