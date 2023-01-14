Read full article on original website
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office Arrests for the Week of January 9, 2023 – January 15, 2023. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reported that the following recent arrests were made by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. All persons are presumed...
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearm, and Other Crimes
38-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession of Drugs, Stolen Firearms, and Other Crimes. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A man has been arrested in Louisiana suspected of multiple drug and weapon charges after a search of his vehicle revealed cocaine, meth, marijuana, and a stolen firearm. The Jeff...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
Louisiana man arrested after 4-week-old hospitalized with injuries
A man has been arrested after a 4-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Single vehicle crash on I-49 South of Derry
(Derry)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on Jan. 16 at 4:30 pm on Interstate-49 near milepost #118 south of the Derry/Cloutierville exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office. There are no injuries.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash
A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
17-year-old missing in Many, La.
MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. MPD stated on their Facebook page that 17-year-old Shania Sweet ran away on Monday evening and is likely still in the Many vicinities. When last seen, Sweet was wearing a Many hoodie and jeans. Another...
Pithon Street Near Kirby Street in Lake Charles Closed until January 23
Pithon Street Near Kirby Street in Lake Charles Closed until January 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Lake Charles City Hall announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, the north and southbound lanes of Pithon Street, between Gill Street and Kirby Street, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
