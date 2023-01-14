ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauregard Parish, LA

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
SULPHUR, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Vidrine is arrested for stolen four-wheeler

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 17 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Patrol Division stopped a four- wheeler on LA. 10. Upon coming into contact with the driver it was learned that he had just stolen the.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
January 16, 2023, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Arrested or ticketed suspected of possession of CDS Schedule II; drug paraphernalia. George Anthony Thomas, 22, Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed suspected of illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must have motor vehicle liability in the vehicle. Garrique Andre...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating stolen hunting camera from Pineville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a complainant claimed a Covert Hunter Camera was stolen from Pinehill Road in Pineville on January 12. RPSO said a white man dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage shirt and brown boots, was captured on cellular deer...
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Single vehicle crash on I-49 South of Derry

(Derry)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on Jan. 16 at 4:30 pm on Interstate-49 near milepost #118 south of the Derry/Cloutierville exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office. There are no injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash

A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
LEESVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

17-year-old missing in Many, La.

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. MPD stated on their Facebook page that 17-year-old Shania Sweet ran away on Monday evening and is likely still in the Many vicinities. When last seen, Sweet was wearing a Many hoodie and jeans. Another...
MANY, LA
Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

