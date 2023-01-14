ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
CALABASAS, CA
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX

