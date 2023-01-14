ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
WFMZ-TV Online

Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son

Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son. The Guns N’ Roses singer, 60, revealed his “awkward” attempts to bring her solace over Benjamin Keough’s passing in 2020 aged 27 as he opened up about his sadness over her death and their years-long friendship.

