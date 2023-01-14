Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion
Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Dolly Parton refuses to retire
Dolly Parton has no plans to retire and has vowed to keep performing until she "can’t do it anymore". The country music legend turns 77 on Thursday (19.01.23) but Dolly is adamant she won't be hanging up her guitar any time soon because she loves working too much and plans to carry on for as long as possible.
Brendan Fraser never met Dwayne Johnson during Mummy Returns filming
Brendan Fraser has never met Dwayne Johnson despite sharing scenes with him in 'The Mummy Returns'. The 54-year-old actor has reflected on his experiences working with The Rock on the 2002 blockbuster and admitted they never crossed paths on set because Dwayne's Scorpion King character was put into the scenes via CGI.
