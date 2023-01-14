Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: More rain, strong storms possible Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a beautiful and warmer afternoon across the area, clouds increase overnight as our next storm system gears up to our west. Clouds thicken on Wednesday as a warm front lifts north into central Kentucky. By the late afternoon /early evening hours, showers are possible, especially across central and northern Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
americanhistorycentral.com
Daniel Boone — The Life of an American Legend
Daniel Boone was a hunter, explorer, and soldier who rose to fame for his exploits as a frontiersman and trailblazer who played an important role in the settlement of Kentucky. Boone has long been remembered as one of the men responsible for opening the West to further exploration and settlement. He is memorialized in popular culture, which often exaggerates his exploits, including James Fenimore’s classic novel “The Last of the Mohicans.” Regardless, Boone’s willingness and desire to blaze a path into western Virginia played a key role in helping form the state of Kentucky and inspired people to move westward.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
AOL Corp
Who’s No. 1 in the latest girls’ high school basketball media rankings?
Below are the top 10 girls’ high school basketball teams of the 2022-23 season, according to the latest (Jan. 10) poll of media members from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes. Teams are listed with first-place votes, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted and the media’s region-by-region top fives.
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
‘Pandemic is over’: Kentucky lawmaker fed up with COVID-19
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — As thousands of Americans continue to die from COVID-19 on a weekly basis, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says the pandemic is over. Rep. Guthrie recently introduced the “Pandemic is Over Act”, which has seen support from Indiana congressmen Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence. “The COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Guthrie says in a […]
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Waves of Soaking Rain This Week. Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain.
EF-0 tornado with wind speeds of 85 mph hits northern Kentucky, NWS confirms
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY — A strong storm in Northern Kentucky produced a tornado in Grant County Thursday morning, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Tornadoes kill at least 6 in Alabama; Selma suffers ‘significant’ damage. An EF-0 tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge, in the...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Comments / 0