ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday saw a little ice mixing in with rain showers as our first in a series of storms moved in. We’ll see our next wave of low pressure moving nearby on Thursday. Before then, we get some passing rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then another mainly gray day Wednesday. Another batch of precipitation moves in on Thursday morning, and much like Tuesday, this one will feature a sloppy mix.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO