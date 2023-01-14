ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Gray sky and another messy mix developing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday saw a little ice mixing in with rain showers as our first in a series of storms moved in. We’ll see our next wave of low pressure moving nearby on Thursday. Before then, we get some passing rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then another mainly gray day Wednesday. Another batch of precipitation moves in on Thursday morning, and much like Tuesday, this one will feature a sloppy mix.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Fair and chilly on Monday with an icy mix headed our way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The week will begin with cold weather with some rare breaks of sunshine for us to enjoy Monday with dry weather and light winds. Clouds will gather overnight with temperatures dipping into the 20s. That cold weather to start Tuesday will bring a chance for some ice and sleet for a couple of hours Tuesday morning before temperatures warm above freezing into the afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters battle large commercial fire on St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday night at the ALSCO Uniforms Building on St. Paul Street. Firefighters on scene tell us commercial dryers are likely the cause. They also say there was heavy smoke damage and the sprinkler system may not have activated due to its location in the building.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Chinese School of Rochester hosts Lunar New Year celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Lunar New Year is January 22 but some local groups are getting a head start on the celebration. ChildROC and The Chinese School of Rochester hosted a Lunar New Year celebration at the Brighton Memorial Library on Sunday. The event included Bilingual Mandarin-English Storytime, crafts, music, and Chinese painting demonstrations.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police search for missing 14-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for your help to find missing 14-year-old Brilynn Hunt-Lino. Police say she may be suicidal and may need medical attention. Brilynn was last seen on Elba Street in Rochester around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat and black UGG boots. She has long braided hair with beads and has braces.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Homelessness is increasing in rural areas of the Finger Lakes, shows new report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homelessness has increased over the past decade in mostly rural counties in the Finger Lakes region, shows a report released Wednesday by Rochester-based health research organization Common Ground Health. The report shows homelessness increased by 215% collectively across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties between 2007...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Stolen car crashes in Park Avenue neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed into two parked cars on Tuesday night in the Park Avenue neighborhood. Police responded around 11:45 p.m. to the crash on Vassar Street near Milburn Street. Officers say they found a Kia believed to be stolen and the two damaged cars but no one was inside any of them.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

19-year-old man shot and killed leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sideic Robinson,19, has been identified by police as the young man who was shot and killed inside the Burger King restaurant on Lyell Avenue. “Robinson was simply a 19-year-old, leaving work. Productive member of society, and unfortunately at this point he’s dead,” said Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Advocates rally in Rochester for Clean Slate Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates in Rochester are calling on New York State legislators to pass the Clean Slate Act, a measure that would seal old conviction records. Supporters say its passage would help 2.3 million people get jobs. They say it would also generate more than $7 billion in annual earnings across the state.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Nazareth College holds annual MLK celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Nazareth College held an MLK Day commemoration Monday just days after sending a group of students, faculty and staff on a civil rights journey. Around 30 people traveled to Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee to walk in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights activists. The group met with activists, historians and scholars to gain a deeper understanding of segregation and how it is still being felt today.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman robbed and stabbed on Lyell Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was robbed and stabbed on Lyell Avenue on Monday morning. Rochester Police found the 29-year-old victim around 1:45 a.m. with a minor stab wound to the leg. Investigators say the victim was doing an illegal activity with another man before he pulled out a knife and robbed her.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in hospital after hit-and-run in Wayne County

HURON, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s office is investigating a hit-and-run on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron. Around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, there was a report of a man lying in the road, who appeared to have been hit by a car. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for the treatment of his injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO SWAT team takes high-risk person into custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took a high-risk person into custody on an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue on Saturday. The person surrendered peacefully and there is no danger to the community. The person is still the subject of an ongoing investigation with...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gates Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Someone was hit by a car on Elmgrove Road. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. We’re working to get more information on the victim’s condition.
GATES, NY

