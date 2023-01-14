Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking a few systems with a stronger one possible late Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy and damp day is ahead with a few light showers and steady temperatures near 40. Thursday will bring another round of mixed precipitation as the parade of storms will continue to impact our region. A mixed bag of snow, sleet, and rain will arrive around 9 a.m. on Thursday and transition to all rain after midday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Gray sky and another messy mix developing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Tuesday saw a little ice mixing in with rain showers as our first in a series of storms moved in. We’ll see our next wave of low pressure moving nearby on Thursday. Before then, we get some passing rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then another mainly gray day Wednesday. Another batch of precipitation moves in on Thursday morning, and much like Tuesday, this one will feature a sloppy mix.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Brief icy mix then plain rain showers as temperatures climb above freezing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some light freezing rain will fall for a couple hours on Tuesday morning before temperatures climb above freezing and precipitation becomes more showery toward midday and the afternoon. Not anticipating any major issues but all it takes is a little ice to make things slippery. Watch...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Fair and chilly on Monday with an icy mix headed our way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The week will begin with cold weather with some rare breaks of sunshine for us to enjoy Monday with dry weather and light winds. Clouds will gather overnight with temperatures dipping into the 20s. That cold weather to start Tuesday will bring a chance for some ice and sleet for a couple of hours Tuesday morning before temperatures warm above freezing into the afternoon.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters battle large commercial fire on St. Paul Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday night at the ALSCO Uniforms Building on St. Paul Street. Firefighters on scene tell us commercial dryers are likely the cause. They also say there was heavy smoke damage and the sprinkler system may not have activated due to its location in the building.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
WHEC TV-10
Chinese School of Rochester hosts Lunar New Year celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Lunar New Year is January 22 but some local groups are getting a head start on the celebration. ChildROC and The Chinese School of Rochester hosted a Lunar New Year celebration at the Brighton Memorial Library on Sunday. The event included Bilingual Mandarin-English Storytime, crafts, music, and Chinese painting demonstrations.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Police search for missing 14-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for your help to find missing 14-year-old Brilynn Hunt-Lino. Police say she may be suicidal and may need medical attention. Brilynn was last seen on Elba Street in Rochester around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat and black UGG boots. She has long braided hair with beads and has braces.
WHEC TV-10
Homelessness is increasing in rural areas of the Finger Lakes, shows new report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Homelessness has increased over the past decade in mostly rural counties in the Finger Lakes region, shows a report released Wednesday by Rochester-based health research organization Common Ground Health. The report shows homelessness increased by 215% collectively across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties between 2007...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Stolen car crashes in Park Avenue neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed into two parked cars on Tuesday night in the Park Avenue neighborhood. Police responded around 11:45 p.m. to the crash on Vassar Street near Milburn Street. Officers say they found a Kia believed to be stolen and the two damaged cars but no one was inside any of them.
WHEC TV-10
19-year-old man shot and killed leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sideic Robinson,19, has been identified by police as the young man who was shot and killed inside the Burger King restaurant on Lyell Avenue. “Robinson was simply a 19-year-old, leaving work. Productive member of society, and unfortunately at this point he’s dead,” said Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Wayne County woman fights NYC ticket, where she’s never driven
ONTARIO, N.Y. Bogus tickets from New York City take up this family’s entire dining room table. The family is getting so many tickets and warnings from New York City they dread going to the mailbox. And one of the letters that arrived last week said they’re now in collections. The problem started when this SUV was hit on 104 in Webster.
WHEC TV-10
Advocates rally in Rochester for Clean Slate Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Advocates in Rochester are calling on New York State legislators to pass the Clean Slate Act, a measure that would seal old conviction records. Supporters say its passage would help 2.3 million people get jobs. They say it would also generate more than $7 billion in annual earnings across the state.
WHEC TV-10
Four people injured after car rolls down embankment in Wayne County
ARCADIA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a car with four people inside rolled down an embankment and struck a tree on Monday night. All four passengers were injured but survived the crash in the Town of Arcadia. Investigators say the car lost control on a...
WHEC TV-10
Nazareth College holds annual MLK celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Nazareth College held an MLK Day commemoration Monday just days after sending a group of students, faculty and staff on a civil rights journey. Around 30 people traveled to Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee to walk in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent civil rights activists. The group met with activists, historians and scholars to gain a deeper understanding of segregation and how it is still being felt today.
WHEC TV-10
Woman robbed and stabbed on Lyell Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was robbed and stabbed on Lyell Avenue on Monday morning. Rochester Police found the 29-year-old victim around 1:45 a.m. with a minor stab wound to the leg. Investigators say the victim was doing an illegal activity with another man before he pulled out a knife and robbed her.
WHEC TV-10
Man in hospital after hit-and-run in Wayne County
HURON, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s office is investigating a hit-and-run on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron. Around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, there was a report of a man lying in the road, who appeared to have been hit by a car. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for the treatment of his injuries.
WHEC TV-10
MCSO SWAT team takes high-risk person into custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took a high-risk person into custody on an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue on Saturday. The person surrendered peacefully and there is no danger to the community. The person is still the subject of an ongoing investigation with...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
WHEC TV-10
Person hospitalized after hit-and-run in Gates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gates Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Someone was hit by a car on Elmgrove Road. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. We’re working to get more information on the victim’s condition.
