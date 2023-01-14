Campus News: University of North Georgia announces President's lists for fall 2022

University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2022 semester.

Local students who earned recognition on the President's Honor Roll were:

William Allen of AcworthLindsey Bundy of AcworthCarly Davis of AcworthKate Derkay of AcworthAlexya Jackson of AcworthArianna Layng of AcworthNatalie Letts of AcworthKayla Mascheri of AcworthChase Mclarty of AcworthSkylar Oesterle of AcworthKinsey Wood of AcworthBenjamin Bargeron of KennesawAmanda Brownsworth of KennesawFaith Burns of KennesawHannah Forehand of KennesawHenry Huang of KennesawKristen Mccall of KennesawAbigayle Roma of KennesawLindsey Slaten of KennesawLawson Willard of KennesawSarah Beveridge of MariettaCatherine Cheney of MariettaMireille Cypher of MariettaElla Dampier of MariettaTucker Daniels of MariettaQuinn Kerce of MariettaLily Levin of MariettaRebecca Locke of MariettaAinslie Noble of MariettaAndrew O'connor of MariettaShay Raz of MariettaMya Sanacore of MariettaKyle Sanders of MariettaJarrett Turner of MariettaAlexandra Young of MariettaStephanie Zaarour of MariettaAndrew Bass of Powder SpringsAlex Becker of Powder SpringsVeronica Belt of Powder SpringsAbigail Buben of Powder SpringsAndrew Byrd of Powder SpringsSophia Bumgarner of SmyrnaYoana Garcia of SmyrnaLindsay Thacker of Smyrna