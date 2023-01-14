ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Atrium Health Floyd earns Georgia Hospital Association Awards

By From Atrium Health Floyd, Atrium Health Floyd
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRSD3_0kEil3uM00
From left, Dr. Daniel Valancius, Hospitalist director for Atrium Health Floyd; Carolina Ochoa, process improvement leader for Atrium Health Floyd, and Shaunda Farrington-Hardwick, Imaging Services manager at Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center, accepted the awards at the annual GHA Patient Safety and Quality summit. Atrium Health Floyd

Atrium Health Floyd has received two Patient Safety and Quality Summit awards from the Georgia Hospital Association Partnership for Health and Accountability.

Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center was awarded first place in the Critical Access Hospitals category for a project that involved minimizing computed tomography dosing for pediatric patients.

“Treatment of younger patients requires specialized care and precise medical judgment to ensure their safety,” said Georgia Hospital Association President and CEO Earl Rogers. “We applaud Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center on this award and thank them for their efforts to ensure the safest and best possible care for their patients.”

The dosing award was based on successful efforts to lower the amount of radiation received by pediatric patients when they receive CT scans.

Atrium Health Floyd received third place in the Hospitals/Health Systems category for a project that involved implementing COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19 patients at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center and Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.

“Since the pandemic, hospitals have had to rapidly provide the newest treatments, yet still ensure they are administered in the most appropriate and safest way possible,” Rogers said. “We applaud Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center for its success in this area and thank them for their efforts to ensure the safest and best possible care for their patients.”

The monoclonal antibody infusions, given to patients soon after they discovered they had COVID, cut hospitalization rates for patients with mild to moderate cases .

Dr. Sheila Bennett, senior vice president and chief of patient services at Atrium Health Floyd, explained that what is impressive about these awards is the winners are selected by quality and safety professionals from other Georgia hospitals.

“The CT dosing project is at its foundation a patient safety initiative and the care provided is now much safer and routine,” said Bennett. She also said that the monoclonal antibodies team “worked tirelessly to provide service to our community, to give individuals at the most risk for adverse outcomes related to COVID-19 a fighting chance.”

Comments / 3

Related
saportareport.com

Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do

By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters

Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia completes first project under federally funded rail program

(The Center Square) — The state has upgraded 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia Railroad, the first project the state has completed under a federal program to upgrade rail projects nationwide. In 2018, the Federal Railroad Administration awarded $2 million in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant funding. The state contributed another $2 million in bond funds for the project. This project began in July 2020 and is...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Stories you may have missed around Georgia last week

Here are some of the goings-on around The Peach State last week that you may have missed. Gov. Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Jan. 13 that’s heavy on spending for education and gives Georgia teachers and state employees $2,000 raises. The spending plan,...
GEORGIA STATE
USA Diario

Who will receive direct payments soon?

In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
GEORGIA STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy