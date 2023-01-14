Atrium Health Floyd earns Georgia Hospital Association Awards

From left, Dr. Daniel Valancius, Hospitalist director for Atrium Health Floyd; Carolina Ochoa, process improvement leader for Atrium Health Floyd, and Shaunda Farrington-Hardwick, Imaging Services manager at Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center, accepted the awards at the annual GHA Patient Safety and Quality summit. Atrium Health Floyd

Atrium Health Floyd has received two Patient Safety and Quality Summit awards from the Georgia Hospital Association Partnership for Health and Accountability.

Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center was awarded first place in the Critical Access Hospitals category for a project that involved minimizing computed tomography dosing for pediatric patients.

“Treatment of younger patients requires specialized care and precise medical judgment to ensure their safety,” said Georgia Hospital Association President and CEO Earl Rogers. “We applaud Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center on this award and thank them for their efforts to ensure the safest and best possible care for their patients.”

The dosing award was based on successful efforts to lower the amount of radiation received by pediatric patients when they receive CT scans.

Atrium Health Floyd received third place in the Hospitals/Health Systems category for a project that involved implementing COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19 patients at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center, Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center and Atrium Health Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.

“Since the pandemic, hospitals have had to rapidly provide the newest treatments, yet still ensure they are administered in the most appropriate and safest way possible,” Rogers said. “We applaud Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center for its success in this area and thank them for their efforts to ensure the safest and best possible care for their patients.”

The monoclonal antibody infusions, given to patients soon after they discovered they had COVID, cut hospitalization rates for patients with mild to moderate cases .

Dr. Sheila Bennett, senior vice president and chief of patient services at Atrium Health Floyd, explained that what is impressive about these awards is the winners are selected by quality and safety professionals from other Georgia hospitals.

“The CT dosing project is at its foundation a patient safety initiative and the care provided is now much safer and routine,” said Bennett. She also said that the monoclonal antibodies team “worked tirelessly to provide service to our community, to give individuals at the most risk for adverse outcomes related to COVID-19 a fighting chance.”