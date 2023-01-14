Mostly sunny, breezy Sunday for Connecticut

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a sunny and windy Sunday in Connecticut.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy from the north. Lows will be in the 20s - lowest in Litchfield, highest at the coast.

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny and breezy from the northeast. Highs around 40.

MONDAY: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY - Mostly sunny and less breezy. Highs around 40F.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy with spotty evening showers. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Mild. Highs around 50.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain. Some sunshine possible. Highs will be in 50-55.

FRIDAY: A few showers, but it won't be a washout. Highs in the 40s.