Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men
FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
DNR asks for public comment on drinking water system improvements in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment as it looks to fund improvements to the public drinking water system in the Village of Cambridge. The DNR announced Tuesday that the village applied for the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which gives municipalities money...
Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure to address ‘urgent care desert’
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
Dane Co. Humane Society gets helping hand with large donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is getting a big helping hand from a local pet supply warehouse. Mounds Pet Food dropped off more than six pallets of donated goods to the humane society on Monday as part of the annual “Humane Holidays” drive, providing items the humane society listed as their most needed.
Current and former Dane Co. Sheriffs stand in solidarity to push for jail project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors Tuesday morning to call on the Dane County Board to approve a referendum to build a new Dane County Jail. “Come in and we’ll give you a tour and show you the cell that...
Zoning change near Madison’s Bus Rapid Transit route has community split
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led zoning proposal up for review Tuesday night by the Madison Common Council is getting some mixed reviews. One camp thinks it’s a way to invest in the city’s future and another worries it will jeopardize its historic past. It’s called Transit Oriented...
WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law that requires government entities to, “as soon as practicable and without delay, either fill the request or notify the requester of the authority’s determination to deny the request in whole or in part and the reasons therefor.”
None injured, five displaced in fire at Sun Prairie apartment
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie emergency crews responded to a fire Monday that displaced five people in two units. Firefighters were sent to the 500 block of Schiller Street after a caller reported smelling smoke. The building was evacuated, and all people and pets were able to get...
Ideas before ‘I do’: wedding expo aims to inspire local couples
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help
The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Turns Out To Be Water Leak Alarm
Iowa County authorities received a report of what was believed to be a Carbon Monoxide Alarm at a residence on East Church Street in Dodgeville Monday just after 9:30am . Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, and the Dodgeville Police Department all responded. Occupants of the residence were advised to evacuate the residence while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. Upon investigation by Dodgeville Fire, it was determined the source of the alarm was a water leak alarm.
Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor on the Dane County Board.
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
Hundreds gather to remember Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds gathered in Madison today to remember and celebrate the life of the late Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen. Steffen was killed two weeks ago when she was struck by a car while walking her dogs along South Syene Road around 6:30 a.m. on January 3.
Fitchburg adds speed boards to South Syene Road, ups police patrols in wake of fatal crash
FITCHBURG, Wis. — The City of Fitchburg made some changes this week meant to increase safety along South Syene Road. The work comes two weeks after Badger Ridge Middle School principal Beth Steffen was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking her dog along the road. In a...
Closure At Highland Schools Due To On-Going Investigation
Highland Community Schools are closed today due to an ongoing investigation. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, all schools in the Highland School District are closed today. No other information has been released as to the nature of the investigation or why the school is closed today.
Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute.
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on Madison’s north side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Madison’s north side Tuesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the stabbing happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. First responders took the victim to a hospital for medical treatment.
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
