MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law that requires government entities to, “as soon as practicable and without delay, either fill the request or notify the requester of the authority’s determination to deny the request in whole or in part and the reasons therefor.”

MADISON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO