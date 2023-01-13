ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Local wellness group focuses on de-stigmatizing mental health among Black men

FITCHBURG – Three times a week, a small community room in Fitchburg is silent; but speaks a language of power. Every Monday night, Thursday morning, and Saturday afternoon, members of the I Am Balanced Wellness group get together in a safe space to open up about the struggles they face as Black men. During the meetings, you can also find the men practicing meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and, hardest of all — vulnerability.
FITCHBURG, WI
Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure to address ‘urgent care desert’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
JANESVILLE, WI
Area around UW Biochemistry Labs all clear after suspicious package found

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police asked the public to avoid the area around the UW Biochemistry Laboratories Tuesday morning. According to a WiscAlert sent at 8:38 a.m., a suspicious package was found outside the building at 433 Babcock Drive. UWPD officers assessed the scene. At 9:18 a.m., a second...
MADISON, WI
Dane Co. Humane Society gets helping hand with large donation

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is getting a big helping hand from a local pet supply warehouse. Mounds Pet Food dropped off more than six pallets of donated goods to the humane society on Monday as part of the annual “Humane Holidays” drive, providing items the humane society listed as their most needed.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law that requires government entities to, “as soon as practicable and without delay, either fill the request or notify the requester of the authority’s determination to deny the request in whole or in part and the reasons therefor.”
MADISON, WI
None injured, five displaced in fire at Sun Prairie apartment

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie emergency crews responded to a fire Monday that displaced five people in two units. Firefighters were sent to the 500 block of Schiller Street after a caller reported smelling smoke. The building was evacuated, and all people and pets were able to get...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Ideas before ‘I do’: wedding expo aims to inspire local couples

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
MADISON, WI
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help

The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Turns Out To Be Water Leak Alarm

Iowa County authorities received a report of what was believed to be a Carbon Monoxide Alarm at a residence on East Church Street in Dodgeville Monday just after 9:30am . Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, and the Dodgeville Police Department all responded. Occupants of the residence were advised to evacuate the residence while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. Upon investigation by Dodgeville Fire, it was determined the source of the alarm was a water leak alarm.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor on the Dane County Board.
MADISON, WI
Closure At Highland Schools Due To On-Going Investigation

Highland Community Schools are closed today due to an ongoing investigation. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, all schools in the Highland School District are closed today. No other information has been released as to the nature of the investigation or why the school is closed today.
HIGHLAND, WI
Madison crews put out trash compactor fire on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison crews responded after a trash compactor caught on fire on the city’s east side. Firefighters were sent to a business in the 2400 block of East Springs Drive on Monday just before 9:30 a.m. An employee had found flames inside a compactor after tossing several bags of trash into the chute.
MADISON, WI
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI

