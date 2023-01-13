Read full article on original website
WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays
MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law that requires government entities to, “as soon as practicable and without delay, either fill the request or notify the requester of the authority’s determination to deny the request in whole or in part and the reasons therefor.”
Current and former Dane Co. Sheriffs stand in solidarity to push for jail project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was joined by three of his predecessors Tuesday morning to call on the Dane County Board to approve a referendum to build a new Dane County Jail. “Come in and we’ll give you a tour and show you the cell that...
Separate Trials Approved for Murder and Gun Possession For Dubuque Defendant
A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges. 31 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of 20 year old Taiwon Jackson Jr. of Dubuque on June 4th. Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon. Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
Dodge Co. sheriff says county is prepared to handle challenges of prosecutor vacancies
JUNEAU, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Tuesday that the county is prepared to handle its current lack of state prosecutors. Dodge County was put in a tough position last week after District Attorney Kurt Klomberg put in his resignation. That move, combined with the retirement and departures of other attorneys, left the county with zero full-time state prosecutors.
Platteville Police Department Seeking Help
The Platteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help through their most recent Facebook post. The Platteville Police Department is seeking two individuals, a man and a woman. They are looking for more information about an incident that took place in Platteville. If anyone knows who they are, send the Platteville Police a message or call them at (608) 348-2313.
Fundraising Begins To Purchase Bullet-Resistant Vest For K9 Thor
The Cuba City Police Department is fundraising to purchase a bullet-resistant vest for its new K-9, Thor. Thor went through training last year and was certified Dec. 28. He officially will join the force soon, where he will be used in narcotics cases, area searches and suspect pursuits. The department seeks to raise $2,480 in collaboration with Keeping K-9s in Kevlar to purchase Thor a bullet-resistant vest. The vest protects dogs from stabbing, shrapnel and bullets, as well as barbed wire fences and other environmental hazards.
For the Record: ‘A terrible public safety threat’: Dodge County loses all full-time prosecutors
FTR: ‘I can’t do the work of six attorneys’: Dodge County loses all state prosecutors. Starting this Wednesday, Dodge County no longer has either a district attorney nor any full-time state prosecutors in an office that typically houses six attorneys who handle the county’s criminal prosecutions and civil matters.
Domestic Disorderly Conduct Charge For Dodgeville Man
A man from Dodgeville was arrested on a domestic disorderly conduct charge Saturday night just after 10:30pm. Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence call that had occurred at a residence on County Road Y in Dodgeville Township. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to find the parties had been separated by a neighbor. Deputies made contact with the individuals that were involved and following an investigation, 23 year old Juan Navarro– Lopez of Dodgeville was arrested with domestic disorderly conduct. Navarro-Lopez was first taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on the charge.
Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure to address ‘urgent care desert’
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
Dane Co. Humane Society gets helping hand with large donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is getting a big helping hand from a local pet supply warehouse. Mounds Pet Food dropped off more than six pallets of donated goods to the humane society on Monday as part of the annual “Humane Holidays” drive, providing items the humane society listed as their most needed.
Deputies in Lafayette County Help With Arrest of Monroe Man
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Monroe Street in Argyle to assist the Monroe Police Department with an arrest around 6:45pm Monday. 30 year old Patrick Allen of Monroe was arrested for Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Allen was taken to the Green County Jail and remains in custody.
Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor on the Dane County Board.
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who left medical appointment
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Huber inmate who they said walked away from a medical appointment. Officials said Jessica Shafer, 27, left for the appointment but never returned. A warrant was issued for her arrest. Shafer was last seen wearing blue...
Highland Schools Closed Due To Threat of Violence
Highland Community Schools were closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence. Highland Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Refsland confirmed the reason for the closure. District officials made the decision to put the safety of students and staff first.Refsland said administrators were made aware of the threat Sunday evening. Both the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Highland police are investigating. Refsland said the possible threat was not from a student and not toward any students. Refsland anticipated classes will resume on Tuesday.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery,...
DNR asks for public comment on drinking water system improvements in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment as it looks to fund improvements to the public drinking water system in the Village of Cambridge. The DNR announced Tuesday that the village applied for the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program, which gives municipalities money...
Trial underway for former Badgers wide receiver charged in Janesville womens’ murders
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After multiple delays, the trial of a former Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women got underway in Rock County Tuesday. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in...
U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday. Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot...
Ideas before ‘I do’: wedding expo aims to inspire local couples
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
Darlington police searching for man not heard from since October
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been heard from since October. Eugene Taylor, 75, is being considered missing and endangered. Family members and friends have not heard from him since mid- to late-October, the Darlington Police Department said Tuesday.
