James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking
James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon leads exciting 2023 Netflix movie slate
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon finally has a release date – and it's coming to Netflix before the end of the year. Announced as part of Netflix's 2023 movie slate, the popular director's new sci-fi flick will launch exclusively on the world's best streaming service on December 22. Initially pitched...
On Amazon's secret service: Prime Video loses Bond movies to the new MGM Plus
Amazon has started the roll out of MGM plus – its rebranded version of the Epix streaming platform – and it has big implications for fans of 007. Epix originally came under Amazon’s wing following the online retail giant’s $8.5 billion acquisition of iconic Hollywood studio MGM back in March 2022.
'M3GAN' is getting a sequel after smashing the box office
The "M3GAN" sequel is set for release in 2025. The movie was made with a $12 million budget, and has earned nearly $100 million worldwide.
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories review
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories is a great start to a far more accessible future, with simply designed yet easy-to-use tech and macros that make repetitive tasks that much easier to perform. Though it can take some work to learn how to utilize those macros since there are no written instructions in the box, there are at least a wealth of online resources.
I'm going to turn on the feature that makes Dead Space run at 30 FPS on PS5
The upcoming Dead Space remake will ship with two graphics modes, letting you choose between high frame rates or the best-looking experience on current-gen consoles. On both Xbox Series X and PS5, Dead Space will support either 30fps at 4K with ray tracing or 60fps in QHD (1440p) with the lighting and rendering technique disabled. Developer Motive Studios hasn’t detailed the extent of ray tracing available in the horror remake, but considering the high contrast between light and shadow in the original, I can’t wait to see it in action on my PS5.
What the future of streaming will look like
Across the content streaming landscape, many publications have run articles claiming who they think is the winner of the so-called “streaming wars”. The term emerged in 2019 and continues to be bandied around to describe the state of play in the streaming industry, but the reality is that despite market turbulence, streaming services (opens in new tab) are continuing to invest. They’re buying into upcoming films, television production, more original content, and even mobile gaming.
Final Fantasy 7 mod adds something the RPG's been missing for decades
When I first got my sticky teenage mitts on Final Fantasy 7, I wanted nothing more than to hear what these characters sounded like, I could see their words on screen but my ears felt left out. Thanks to an incredible new release from fan developers Tsunamods, which adds voice acting to the entire game, my ears can finally join the party.
The best things about Windows 11 are these hidden Easter Eggs and features
Windows 11 is fine but I have to admit, I’m not in love with it. Can you love an operating system? Should you?. You probably should – operating systems, be they on your laptop, such as Windows 11 or macOS, or on your mobile device, like Android or iOS, are your main way to interact with your devices, so if you don’t like the OS, then you probably won’t like the device.
