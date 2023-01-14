ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Elmer Chavez
Take guns from law abiding citizens,but criminals will still have them , send billions of guns to Ukraine to protect their border , but open ours ,? insanity!

jim thompson
ALL GUN LAWS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Just Sayin'
The DOJ are afraid of a civil war that they created! Divide and conquer

Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
