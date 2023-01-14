Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Sporting News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Re-ranking the 8 teams left in 2023 playoffs, from Chiefs to Giants
The NFL is down to its version of the great eight. With the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds in the playoffs complete, there are only eight teams still alive in the race to get to and win Super Bowl 57. After addressing each team's real chances of winning the Super...
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
Sporting News
Brian Daboll, Robert Griffin III among those livid after Giants whistled for roughing the passer vs. Vikings
The NFL has had its share of controversial roughing the passer calls since the league tightened its rules regarding contact with quarterbacks. The worst call yet may have been made in Sunday's Giants vs. Vikings playoff game. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got pressure on Kirk Cousins on a second-and-4...
Boston
Here’s what Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski are saying about Tom Brady’s future
"He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England." It remains to be seen if Tom Brady will return for a 24th NFL season. And if the legendary quarterback doesn’t hang up his cleats, there’s no guarantee that he will remain in Tampa Bay.
Sporting News
Dan Campbell frustrated watching 8-9 Bucs in playoffs after Lions finished 9-8: 'It just fuels your fire'
Active NFL coaches and players tend to make for interesting guests on "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," particular when Peyton and Eli find it in themselves to challenge them. Such was the case for Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who appeared during the ManningCast of Cowboys vs. Buccaneers...
Sporting News
John Harbaugh explains Ravens' questionable late-game clock management against Bengals
For a team needing a touchdown to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Ravens seemed to have a complete lack of urgency. As Baltimore marched down the field late against the Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday night, the team opted not to use either of its two remaining timeouts, on one occasion even allowing 30 seconds to come off the clock between plays. The slow march toward the end zone became a problem after a holding penalty backed up the Ravens with less than 30 seconds left.
Sporting News
Sean Payton Cowboys rumors: Ex-Saints coach's history with Jerry Jones resurfaces ahead of wild-card game
Ever since Jason Garrett's early struggles with the Cowboys from 2010-12, Sean Payton's name has been linked to the most iconic franchise in football. Thanks in part to Payton's stint as assistant head coach for Dallas from 2003-05, any time a list of potential coaching replacements has bubbled up, Payton's name has been near the top. Now, with the Cowboys defeating the Buccaneers in the playoffs in what some deemed a do-or-die game for Mike McCarthy, and with Payton being, for all intents and purposes, a free agent, those rumors -- which increased exponentially -- have fizzled.
Sporting News
New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort sends message to team after year of Kyler Murray drama: 'Ego will not be tolerated'
The Cardinals are getting a fresh start in 2023 after parting ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim following a disappointing 2022 season. The team got its first taste of what that new start will look like during Monti Ossenfort's introductory news conference. Ossenfort, the team's...
Sporting News
Sean Payton explains own hiring process, gives updates on Panthers, Texans and others
Sean Payton is one of the hottest names on the NFL's coaching market during the 2023 offseason. He is set to meet with four of the five teams that have coaching vacancies and will likely be among the top candidates for each club. As such, it's no surprise that NFL...
Sporting News
Al Michaels dismisses social media criticism of his call of Jaguars vs. Chargers as 'internet compost'
Al Michaels has the same energy for internet haters as he did calling Saturday's wild-card game between the Jaguars and Chargers: None at all. The "Sunday Night Football" turned "Thursday Night Football" fixture dismissed criticism of his and Tony Dungy's less-than-enthusiastic description of the Jaguars' epic 31-30 victory, which featured everything from a 27-point comeback to a walk-off field goal.
Sporting News
Jessica Pegula continues Damar Hamlin love after second-round Australian Open victory
American Jessica Pegula has once again shown love to NFL player Damar Hamlin at the Australian Open, as she claimed a straight-sets victory against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Pegula, whose parents Terry and Kim Pegula are the owners of NFL franchise the Buffalo Bills, played her second-round match with a number three patch on her skirt - a dedication to Bills player Damar Hamlin who earlier this month suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest onfield.
Sporting News
Deion Sanders rips questionable roughing call against Bucs for Dak Prescott hit: 'Put a buzzer on him'
Another week, another questionable application of the roughing the passer rule in the NFL. Moments after Deion Sanders was ranting about the importance of highly paid quarterbacks producing, he bore witness to a roughing call that made him lose his cool. The Colorado coach was furious while appearing on ESPN's...
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after wild-card playoffs
The Bears are on the clock, but the bigger question than who's going No. 1 overall is: Which team will make that selection?. Chicago ended up with the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but quarterback Justin Fields has shown signs of being the future of the organization. Alabama's Bryce Young is the presumed top overall pick in the upcoming draft, Fields' ascent has led to an interesting discussion for general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office: Trade the pick, take a quarterback or stand pat and take a non-QB?
Comments / 0