Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh must accept it's national title – not Super Bowl – or bust

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh inherited a down-and-out program when he arrived in 2015. In 2023, he's sitting on a monster. There is no reason for Harbaugh to flirt the NFL anymore, not after a second cycle in which the former 49ers coach reportedly took interviews with NFL teams. On Monday, Harbaugh released another statement through the Michigan football Twitter page re-affirming his commitment to the program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

John Harbaugh explains Ravens' questionable late-game clock management against Bengals

For a team needing a touchdown to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Ravens seemed to have a complete lack of urgency. As Baltimore marched down the field late against the Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday night, the team opted not to use either of its two remaining timeouts, on one occasion even allowing 30 seconds to come off the clock between plays. The slow march toward the end zone became a problem after a holding penalty backed up the Ravens with less than 30 seconds left.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Sean Payton Cowboys rumors: Ex-Saints coach's history with Jerry Jones resurfaces ahead of wild-card game

Ever since Jason Garrett's early struggles with the Cowboys from 2010-12, Sean Payton's name has been linked to the most iconic franchise in football. Thanks in part to Payton's stint as assistant head coach for Dallas from 2003-05, any time a list of potential coaching replacements has bubbled up, Payton's name has been near the top. Now, with the Cowboys defeating the Buccaneers in the playoffs in what some deemed a do-or-die game for Mike McCarthy, and with Payton being, for all intents and purposes, a free agent, those rumors -- which increased exponentially -- have fizzled.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Al Michaels dismisses social media criticism of his call of Jaguars vs. Chargers as 'internet compost'

Al Michaels has the same energy for internet haters as he did calling Saturday's wild-card game between the Jaguars and Chargers: None at all. The "Sunday Night Football" turned "Thursday Night Football" fixture dismissed criticism of his and Tony Dungy's less-than-enthusiastic description of the Jaguars' epic 31-30 victory, which featured everything from a 27-point comeback to a walk-off field goal.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Jessica Pegula continues Damar Hamlin love after second-round Australian Open victory

American Jessica Pegula has once again shown love to NFL player Damar Hamlin at the Australian Open, as she claimed a straight-sets victory against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Pegula, whose parents Terry and Kim Pegula are the owners of NFL franchise the Buffalo Bills, played her second-round match with a number three patch on her skirt - a dedication to Bills player Damar Hamlin who earlier this month suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest onfield.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after wild-card playoffs

The Bears are on the clock, but the bigger question than who's going No. 1 overall is: Which team will make that selection?. Chicago ended up with the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but quarterback Justin Fields has shown signs of being the future of the organization. Alabama's Bryce Young is the presumed top overall pick in the upcoming draft, Fields' ascent has led to an interesting discussion for general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the front office: Trade the pick, take a quarterback or stand pat and take a non-QB?
GEORGIA STATE

