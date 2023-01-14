Read full article on original website
In Style
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties
Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)
After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
Kylie Jenner Has Upped Her Lip Game Yet Again
Remember when Kylie Jenner tried to tell everyone she'd never had her lips done and just overlined them? Well, since building a beauty brand on her puffy pout and lip kits, the youngest KarJenner has kept her defining feature more or less stable…until now. In her latest Instagram photo shoot, Jenner has revolutionized the lip-wear game yet again, innovating a style sure to pop up on the catwalks of 2023: the purposeful smear.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Khloe Kardarshian And Family Holiday Photos On Instagram
Reality Star Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few snaps with her instagram followers on Christmas day of her family before heading out to their annual family party. This year it was hosted by her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe gathered her two adorable kids, True & Baby Thompson for a few family photos with matching outfits in shades of red! She shares the children with ex Tristan Thompson.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Khloé Kardashian Shares FIRST Photo Of Son With Tristan Thompson, Keeps Tight-Lipped On Baby's Name
Khloé Kardashian surprised fans with the very first photos of her son, whose name has yet to be revealed, one day after celebrating Christmas with her family. RadarOnline.com has learned the reality star posted the festive portraits on Monday, December 26, showing her wearing a glamorous red Nicholas Jebran gown while holding daughter True Thompson's hands as she held her baby boy in the other arm. The Good American founder only gave a glimpse of her little one, who is just months old. He was donning a tailored suit for the shoot in front of their brightly illuminated tree. True...
I Can't Stop Wearing This Blanket-Like Amazon Sweater That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is
Alexa, order one in every color My wardrobe can be divided into three categories: 1) clothes I lounge in around my house, 2) clothes I wear while working from home, and 3) clothes I wear when I know I'm going to see people (i.e. when I'm meeting someone for the occasional after-work get-together or attending a family party). But rarely does one item of clothing fit into all three. When I ordered the Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Slouchy Sweater, I didn't expect anything different. I had planned to wear...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
6 Best Anti-Aging Products to Knock Years Off Your Skin
These anti-aging products may potentially have the magical powers that can make your skin look youthful and at its best — details
Selena Gomez shares ‘out of the ordinary’ skincare routine as fans react to $600 price tag
Selena Gomez has given fans a glimpse at her skincare routine and some have expressed their feelings that it totals more than $600.The Rare Beauty founder took to TikTok earlier this week to share with her fans the nighttime skincare routine she does right before bed. While some fans have praised the singer for her “out of the ordinary” regimen, others were less than surprised by the overall cost of all of Gomez’s products.TikTok user Jasmine (@jasminedarya) went viral on the app when she disclosed the names and price tags of all the skincare items Gomez used in her...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut
TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
