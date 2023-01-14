NBA Fans React To Video Of Lonzo Ball Running: "That Still Doesn't Look Very Good"

A video of Lonzo Ball running on a treadmill was shared by the Chicago Bulls, but fans don't seem convinced by how he looks.

Credit: Nick Wosika/USA Today Sports

When the 2021-22 NBA season began, it came off the back of what seemed like some shrewd moves by the Chicago Bulls. A franchise that hadn't been taken seriously in a long time seemed ready to be a force in the Eastern Conference again after the acquisitions of DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and the resurgent Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball was massively hyped when he came into the league, and the Los Angeles Lakers thought he would be the next big thing for them. It didn't quite work out that way, but Lonzo managed to recover from early allegations of being a bust to becoming an excellent defender and a very good three-point shooter. On the Chicago Bulls , it looked like Ball had found a permanent home, but then injury hit.

Ball played 35 games for the Bulls last season before picking up a serious knee injury. While it initially seemed like he might be back soon, he suffered serious setbacks. He spoke about how his injury became something he had never dealt with before . But finally, in recent days, the noise around his injury has been positive, and a video of him running on a treadmill was even shared on social media.

A recent video showed Lonzo Ball on the court , but fans weren't convinced, with one demanding a video of him running. When this video came out in reply though, it's safe to say that fans were far from convinced.

NBA Fans Are Still Worried About Lonzo Ball's Injuries

While it's heartening to see Lonzo Ball running again, the act seems far from effortless. And considering the amount of time he has missed, he still seems far away from making a return to the court. And fans said as much on social media, with the video possibly having a different effect than what was intended.

"That still doesn't look very good." "Dear God, Lonzo might be properly cooked." "That looks like a struggle." "Look away, Bulls fans." "Man, Lonzo still far from the court." "This is sadder to look at than I thought it would be." "Wanna see him back but that limp very noticeable." "My man is limping bruh." "He don't look right." "If we lucky, he'll be back next season."

Recovering from a huge injury is not an easy process, and for Lonzo Ball, it must be more frustrating than it is for anyone else. But these are positive signs still, and if he doesn't rush himself, he should be able to restart his career again soon. Nothing would give NBA fans more joy than seeing him out on the court hooping once again.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.