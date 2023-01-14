Stephen A. Smith Revealed The Terrell Owens Moment That Almost Made Him Lose His Cool And 'Go Medieval'

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the 'First Take' host shed light on the show and whether he takes a debate personally.

An animated Stephen A. Smith is not a novelty, but an angry version of himself is something one doesn't see every day.

By his own admission, the analyst hasn't lost his cool on television, but he came inches close to it once and it had to do with former NFL star Terell Owens who pushed the button.

“Jay Williams and I have gotten into heated discussions, but it’s never affected our relationship. Will Cain, who used to be on ESPN and is now on Fox News, we got in a lot of heated discussions…but it never extended off-air because I understood he was different than me politically.”

“This is the one time I almost, almost lost it. When T.O. came on the air and said that Max seemed blacker than me,” Smith said on The Draymond Green Show. “Now, I addressed it on the air, but where it almost got dicey…It took everything in me not to go all in”

Smith was vocal about Kaepernick skipping an organized workout that had reps from the franchises present. The latter has not been in action ever since he made the bold move of taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016.

In response, Owens went on the show questioning his blackness while adding that Kellerman "almost seems blacker than you". And needless to say, Smith wasn't pleased with the remark.

Stephen A. Smith Once Fired Back At An ESPN Colleague For Liking A Tweet Calling Him A 'C**n'

Not the one to bow down from a fight or a remark, Smith was involved in an ugly incident when he defended Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones whose controversial picture of a group of young white men preventing Black students from integrating at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas did the rounds on social media.

This led to one of his colleagues at ESPN liking a tweet of someone calling him a "c**n" and he set the record straight .

“One can only be called a sellout and a c**n and all of this other stuff but so much before you feel compelled to respond,” Smith said on his podcast . “Particularly when you’re a Black man.” “You want to criticize me and what my positions are, I’m good with that. Y’all tell me why. If you’re right, I’ll say so. You know how hard it is for me to listen to people that have worked in this industry for years with the stuff I know about them, listening to them and their drivel talking nonsense about me? They ain’t do a damn thing to help our community! I put my career on the line every day fighting for us. And we’re gonna go out like that? Because I don’t agree with y’all position on a still photo from 66 years ago. Really? We better wake up y’all.”

Smith has been a household name for years for his intriguing analysis and his over-the-top theatrics, but safe to say, he knows his limits and isn't hesitant to take on anyone crossing the line on sensitive issues.

