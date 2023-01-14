ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kirk Cousins is better than Daniel Jones in late games

By Matt Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OcHO_0kEij7E000

When the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants on Sunday, the game will be held at 3:30 pm central. We have heard about quarterback Kirk Cousins’ struggles in his primetime games. It’s been a talking point for every media outlet for his entire career.

What hasn’t been talked about is how the opposing quarterback Daniel Jones struggles in these games as well. Since Jones was drafted in 2019, he has a career record of 3-18 (.142 winning percentage) in games starting at 3:00 pm central or later. Compare that to Cousins in that same time span at 10-12 (.454), and you can clearly see who struggles more.

Quarterback wins in general aren’t a good statistic to get a holistic view of how good a player is. While the quarterback has a significant impact on whether a team wins or loses, it does take a team effort to come out on top. If media outlets want to continue to touch on the narrative that Cousins can only win in noon games, let’s at least be sure that we give the same energy to the opposing quarterback.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
sportszion.com

Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings has been sparked again after the Vikings’ exit from the wild card round last night. The Packers-Vikings rivalry has taken on a new dimension in the modern NFL era. This season, the Vikings have clinched the NFC North, whereas the Packers failed to claim the playoff spot with just a win. Both rival fans and players got engaged in social media banter after games.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players dropped interesting comments after playoff loss to Bengals

The playoff clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens was every bit as nasty as expected on Sunday night during Cincinnati’s 24-17 win. Bengals players didn’t have anything nice to say about Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after the game, for starters. That after going into the game having accused the Ravens of cheap actions during the Week 18 meeting.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit

Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future

<p>The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/analyst-drops-daunting">Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Seahawks, Geno Smith

Lions RB Jamaal Williams was fined $18,566 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his touchdown celebrations in Week 18 against the Packers, though they weren’t flagged. (Tom Pelissero) Packers. Hall of Fame QB Steve Young and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady spoke about the idea that Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is considering...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it. The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not... The post Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role

The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy