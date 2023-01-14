Kirk Cousins is better than Daniel Jones in late games

When the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants on Sunday, the game will be held at 3:30 pm central. We have heard about quarterback Kirk Cousins’ struggles in his primetime games. It’s been a talking point for every media outlet for his entire career.

What hasn’t been talked about is how the opposing quarterback Daniel Jones struggles in these games as well. Since Jones was drafted in 2019, he has a career record of 3-18 (.142 winning percentage) in games starting at 3:00 pm central or later. Compare that to Cousins in that same time span at 10-12 (.454), and you can clearly see who struggles more.

Quarterback wins in general aren’t a good statistic to get a holistic view of how good a player is. While the quarterback has a significant impact on whether a team wins or loses, it does take a team effort to come out on top. If media outlets want to continue to touch on the narrative that Cousins can only win in noon games, let’s at least be sure that we give the same energy to the opposing quarterback.