Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
UTM To Host Title IX Panel Discussion
The University of Tennessee at Martin is excited to welcome Mary Ellen Pethel, author of the book “Title IX, Pat Summitt, and Tennessee’s Trailblazers: 50 Years, 50 Stories” to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 24. She will lead a Title IX discussion panel that will take place at Watkins Auditorium inside the Boling University Center at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
radionwtn.com
UTM Advisory Board Meeting Set Friday
The University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board will meet at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, in Room 206 of the Boling University Center. The meeting is open to the public and will also be available for public viewing via livestream at www.utm.edu/abmeeting and archived for later viewing. Agenda items...
radionwtn.com
Tanner, Bondurant, Carver, Ross To Be Honored
Kick off Discovery Park of America’s 10th birthday year at The 2023 Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser. This event will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, philanthropists and others to celebrate the winners, all of whom have deep roots in West Tennessee. The 2023...
radionwtn.com
Beekeepers Course To Be Offered
Paris, Tenn.–The Kentucky Lake Beekeepers Association will offer a short course in beekeeping on Saturday Jan 28th at 8am at the Tennessee Valley Community Church, 2500 East Wood Street in Paris. For more information call James Hinton at 731-363-3523.
radionwtn.com
Lane College President Is Keynote At UTM King Day Program
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin student Justice Watkins and Lane College. president Dr. Logan Hampton were keynote speakers for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. and Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Martin Event Center. The 9 a.m. celebration and breakfast was. sponsored by...
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Teachers Of Year Selected
The ballots are in, and the 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been selected. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
radionwtn.com
Grand Opening Baptist Memorial-UC Women’s Health Center Tuesday
Union City Tenn–The public is invited to the Grand Opening of the Baptist Memorial-Union City Physician Office Building featuring Women’s Health Center. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. The grand opening for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Phyisician Office Building will include tours of...
radionwtn.com
Sgt. Tony Hutcherson Receives Drum Major For Justice Award
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Police Sgt. Tony Hutcherson received the Drum Major for Justice Award at last night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sgt. Hutcherson retired December 31 after 35 years with the Paris Police Department. Former Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo said Hutcherson...
radionwtn.com
Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones Honored With Exhibit At National Museum
Nashville, Tenn.–A new exhibit on display at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville pays tribute to Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones. The 83-year-old music legend has won accolades galore over the course of his career, including Grammy and Dove Awards. The exhibit is called, “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” and museum-goers will experience displays that celebrate his historic long-running Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the four decades of his career. Dr. Jones has made appearances in Paris over the years, including the dedication of a portrait of him which hangs at the Krider Performing Arts Center and the unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker honoring him in the downtown Paris Plaza.
radionwtn.com
Randall Alexander
Randall Alexander, 61, of Puryear, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his residence. Randall Alexander was born Monday, August 7, 1961, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late J.C. Alexander and the late Gertie Ruth Paschall Alexander. He is survived by his sister: Janice Wallace, of Puryear, Tennessee; two...
radionwtn.com
Harry Sublett
Mr. Harry Sublett, 95, of Union City, died Monday at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $73,416
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,521 raised Monday, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction has now raised an unofficial total of $73,416 for this year. Each year, thousands of dollars are raised for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Donating 13 slates of items today were the W.G. Rhea...
radionwtn.com
McFarland Awarded Girls BB Team Plaque
Ali McFarland, with South Fulton Middle and High School, receiving her All-County Girls Basketball Jr. High Team Plaque from Tim Watkins, Director of Schools. Teresa Hutchison photo.
radionwtn.com
Dr. Kemp: “Be The Impossible” Like Martin Luther King
Paris, Tenn.–At Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day community breakfast in Paris, Dr. Desmond Kemp asked why, in the year of 2023, we still are commemorating the ‘firsts’ accomplished by African-Americans. The breakfast was followed by a program and All-Star Basketball Game, held at the Henry County High School cafeteria and Gamlin gym.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Women’s Basketball Picks Up Big Road Win at Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team made all the right plays down the stretch Saturday evening, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to claim a 63-60 Ohio Valley Conference victory at Southern Indiana. After scoring 33 points in the first...
radionwtn.com
Carolyn Coleman
Mrs. Carolyn Coleman, 87, of Rives, died Monday at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Alamo Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at White-Ranson Funeral Home.
radionwtn.com
“First Charge” Event Set At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–The electric vehicle chargers have been installed and are ready for Friday’s ‘First Charge’ event at Eiffel Tower Park. Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris Board of Public Utilities have partnered together to install two electric vehicle chargers and the public is invited for the first charge at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20. Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City’s Physician Office Building & Women’s Health Center Grand Opening
Union City, Tenn.–The ringing of bells marked the grand opening of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Physician Office Building and Women’s Health Clinic Tuesday morning. Tours of the Women’s Health Clinic were held along with the grand opening. Speakers included Jason Little, president and CEO, Baptist Memorial...
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
Comments / 0