FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
veronews.com
Crews finish demolition of portions of Humiston Beach boardwalk
VERO BEACH — Public works crews finished demolishing portions of Humiston Beach Park boardwalk that were heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole, city officials said last week. The labor and equipment cost to destroy the boardwalk was near $19,200, Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. Additional costs for...
fox35orlando.com
Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando
Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. But even still, he says a driver mowed him down as he ran across the street.
fox35orlando.com
Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando
Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
fox35orlando.com
Universal Orlando Resort's KidZone area, attractions closed after 24 years
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the end of an era at Universal Orlando Resort – Woody Woodpecker's KidZone has permanently closed after 24 years. Sunday, Jan. 15, was the last day for a handful of attractions in that area od the Florida theme park. The kids area was home to...
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What Is The Closest Airport To Vero Beach?
Finding the nearest airport to your destination can be daunting, especially when there are a number of different options. But don’t stress! This blog post will tell you all about the nearest airports to Vero Beach, the major airport, domestic flights, distance, and more. Vero Beach is a city...
fox35orlando.com
Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida music teacher receives Manilow Music Project award from iconic singer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The legendary Barry Manilow was in Orlando on Tuesday night, performing at the Amway Center and giving an award to a local teacher. The music icon sings about a miracle on stage, and off-stage he has created one right here in Central Florida. Lake Howell High music...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 77 degrees. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the upper 70s this afternoon. The only concern today is the HIGH RISK of rip currents at ALL Central Florida...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando bars would require permits, added security in order to serve until 2 a.m. under proposal
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bars in Downtown Orlando could be forced to close at midnight instead of 2 a.m. if a proposed ordinance passes, and they don't get a special permit. The city is also considering blocking any new downtown bars or nightclubs for six months. City officials met with business...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Kissimmee on Arisha Drive
One person was shot and killed in Kissimmee on Monday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Gany Djurabayev was arrested on Tuesday in the shooting death of Bekzod Nishonboev.
click orlando
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
fox35orlando.com
'He shouldn't have lost his life:' Family of Kissimmee crash victim speaks out
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Roney Montero was three minutes away from his house when a driver in a stolen SUV hit his car so hard that it went flying into a ditch, killing him. His husband is still in shock and disbelief that the love of his life who was full of life, who was always singing and smiling — is gone.
fox35orlando.com
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police say
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The driver who caused a wrong-way crash that killed three people last week in Florida has been identified as someone very familiar to law enforcement — his criminal history stretches 200 pages, police say.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando salon owner says she was victim of break-in caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a salon in Downtown Orlando says someone broke into her place by shattering the window and took off with the cash box. She says she's not the only business that was hit. "We had a guy break into our window, crawl through the window...
