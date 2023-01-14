ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Crews finish demolition of portions of Humiston Beach boardwalk

VERO BEACH — Public works crews finished demolishing portions of Humiston Beach Park boardwalk that were heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole, city officials said last week. The labor and equipment cost to destroy the boardwalk was near $19,200, Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. Additional costs for...
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Runner searching for car that hit him as he crossed the street in Orlando

Daryl Willmore is an avid runner. He’s been jogging a route by Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Boulevard every day for about seven years. He wears this bright band, so drivers can see him, and is careful when crossing the road. But even still, he says a driver mowed him down as he ran across the street.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman struck, killed by train in Brevard County: FHP

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train along Malabar Rd. (State Road 514) late Tuesday evening. Troopers said the incident was reported to have happened east of U.S. Highway 1 and the pedestrian, a woman, sustained...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Madoc

Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando

Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
ORLANDO, FL
Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What Is The Closest Airport To Vero Beach?

Finding the nearest airport to your destination can be daunting, especially when there are a number of different options. But don’t stress! This blog post will tell you all about the nearest airports to Vero Beach, the major airport, domestic flights, distance, and more. Vero Beach is a city...
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy