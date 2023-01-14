Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
I won the lottery six times at once using a tried and tested strategy – I took home $1.9m as well as another $25k a year
A MAN has won the lottery six times at once after using the same strategy for 20 years. Massachusetts resident Raymond Roberts selected his numbers for decades by using a combination of birthdays and anniversary dates. The Vietnam War veteran took home $1.9million, as well as another $25,000 a year...
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Man buys last two scratch-off lottery tickets in store's roll, wins $4 million
A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
Luckiest Mega Millions winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in Mega Millions
Forget about family birthdays and anniversary dates. If you want to try a different strategy for winning the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot that’s up for grabs Tuesday night, you may want to take a look at the most popular numbers that get drawn in this multi-state lottery game.
Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu
Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions
Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
Millions of Americans could see one-time payment from $6.6billion pot – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Americans have a big treat coming for them as a one-time tax refund could be returned under a new proposal. Georgia residents may see money coming from a surplus budget amounting to over $6billion. The state ended the 2022 budget year with $6.6billion in surplus cash. On January...
Did anyone win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Winning numbers, where lucky ticket was sold.
The Mega Millions jackpot hit an estimated $1.35 billion for the Jan. 13 drawing – the lottery game's second largest. A ticket in Maine won it all.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
Mega Millions: 2 Tickets Sold in NY, CT Worth $3 Million Each — Plus Other $1M Winners
Yet again, nobody hit the Mega Millions jackpot for $1.1 billion Tuesday night. But you won't hear any complaining from the owners of four specific tickets in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. That's because they just became millionaires overnight. The numbers for the drawing were 15, 13, 7, 18...
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings
Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Even with a nearly $1 billion jackpot, Mega Millions isn't worth playing
No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, so the prize is now nearly $1 billion. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be $940 million, a sharp increase from the $785 million jackpot offered on Tuesday. While $940 million is life-changing money and may tempt you to play...
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.
Winning Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot ticket sold at this gas station in Lebanon, Maine
Maine has its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot win, with the prize worth $1.348 billion. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
A single winning $1.35bn Mega Millions ticket has been sold
A single winning $1.35bn (£820m) Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Maine, in the state’s first jackpot. The winning numbers, drawn on Friday, were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.The winner has yet to be identified, according to the Associated Press (AP). The odds to win were one in 302.6 million after three months went by without a winner. Pat McDonald, the director of the Ohio lottery as well as the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Saturday: “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which...
