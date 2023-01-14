ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

Sharee B.

Man Accidentally Leaves $230,000 Dollar Jackpot in Vegas Casino Snafu

Casinos are a dime a dozen and usually, the deck is stacked in favor of the house. But, for one not-so-unlucky gambler, his trip nearly cost him a fortune. The patron, Arizona resident Robert Taylor, was visiting Treasure Island Casino last year when he decided to play several rounds on the infamous slot machines featuring games such as Black Jack, Video Poker, and Video Keno. Assuming that he had just spent a typical uneventful weekend in Vegas, he flew back home to begin the work week.
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
The Independent

A single winning $1.35bn Mega Millions ticket has been sold

A single winning $1.35bn (£820m) Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Maine, in the state’s first jackpot. The winning numbers, drawn on Friday, were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, and the gold Mega Ball was 14.The winner has yet to be identified, according to the Associated Press (AP). The odds to win were one in 302.6 million after three months went by without a winner. Pat McDonald, the director of the Ohio lottery as well as the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on Saturday: “Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which...
