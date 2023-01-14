ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depew, NY

Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNC8m_0kEihac800

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night.

At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire.

The female was transported to ECMC where she is listed in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and believe it is an isolated incident.

The name of the female victim and potential suspects are being withheld at this time.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man found guilty in 2017 fatal hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty of multiple felonies for his involvement in a hit-and-run, the Erie County District Attorney announced. D’Mario Caesar was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death. […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan

A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
DUNKIRK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made tied to fatal Kensington Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Jan. 5. Jerry Simpson, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for his alleged role in the shooting following an investigation by the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit. Police […]
BUFFALO, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
BURT, NY
WGRZ TV

Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
ALDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
HAMBURG, NY
wesb.com

Cattaraugus Teen Charged After Domestic Incident

A young Cattaraugus teenager was arrested after a domestic incident in a Waverly Street home Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old with criminal mischief and three counts of harassment. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cattaraugus County Family Court...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gowanda Man Charged with Vehicular Assault, DWI in Jamestown Crash

A Gowanda man has been charged with DWI and 2nd-degree vehicular assault after an investigation into a two-vehicle crash involving serious injury in Jamestown on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to the intersection of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street shortly after 12:30 PM and called for emergency medical attention for the injured driver, who was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for more extensive treatment. Officers say 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka was allegedly driving his vehicle while intoxicated, and a breath test revealed his BAC to be nearly twice the legal limit. Police add that a follow-up with the injured driver revealed that she needed to be taken to another hospital due to potentially life-threatening injuries. Kruszka is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment on the charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy