Cotter, AR

KTLO

MH girls’ wrestling team splits home tri-match

The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had mixed results as they hosted a tri-match on Tuesday. The Lady Bombers began by winning all contested matches and sweeping Maumelle. Mountain Home picked up individual wins from Jocelyn Bryant, Brianna Balsano, Olivia McCoy and Lillian Wood. The Lady Bombers...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mammoth Spring girls to play in Thayer Winter Classic semifinals

After winning the Kell Classic on Saturday, the Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team will play its opener in another tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Bears enter the Thayer Winter Classic as the top-seeded team, and after a first round bye, they’ll meet Willow Springs in the semifinals at 6:30.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
KTLO

MHHS gets swept at home by Russellville

Mountain Home High School wrapped up its home stand by getting swept by Russellville in what turned out to be an unusual night of basketball. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bomber boys let an early 21-2 lead get away as they fell to the Cyclones 49-44. Mountain Home jumped out by scoring the first 14 points of the game and later went up by 19. That’s when Russellville started their comeback. It wasn’t fast, but it was methodical. By halftime, the margin had been cut back to single digits. The Cyclones gave themselves the momentum they needed at the end of the third quarter when Caleb Carter picked Braiden Dewey’s pocket and hit a buzzer beater from half court to cut the Bombers’ lead to four. Russellville scored the first five points of the final period to get their first lead. Mountain Home went right back on top, but Russellville got the next basket and kept the lead for good as they outscored the Bombers 13-4 in the quarter.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Norfork sweeps Izard County at Driftwood Lanes

The Norfork High School bowling teams had another successful outing in Mountain Home on Monday as they swept Izard County. The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Cougars 13-0. Norfork also took the boys’ match 8-4. Both Norfork teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Wednesday for a tri-match with Flippin and Calico Rock.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)

Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Ann Cox, 74, of Lakeview, AR, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1948 in Charleston, MS to Bert and Alice Jo (Parsons) Chandler. Ann grew up in the Mississippi Delta before...
LAKEVIEW, AR
KTLO

Karla Louise O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)

Karla Louise (Huddleston) O’Neil nswered God’s call on the early evening of January 1, 2023. Mrs. Huddleston O’Neil had family by her side when she left this world to be with the Lord. Karla, was the first of nine children born to Marvin Grundy Huddleston and Ola Suvenna (Flippin) Huddleston both of Flippin, Ar, on November 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the mother of two, the grandmother of three, and the family of a troop!
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Norfork School Board holds monthly meeting Monday night

The Norfork School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5.Agenda items include an project update to the baseball field renovations; roofing project progress; new HVAC project discussion and updates; a grant for FACS; and an executive personnel session to consider the superintendent contract.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday

KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Marion County pink panel jurors report Wednesday for duty

Marion County jurors on the Pink panel will need to report Wednesday morning at 9 for jury duty. Those jurors on the Blue panel, will not need to report Wednesday, but will need to report on their next scheduled date of March 13. Marion County Clerk Dawn Moffet states jurors...

