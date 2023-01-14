Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
gamblingnews.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the favored Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round by just one point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now praying for another miracle. If they beat the No. 1 Super Bowl favorites – the Kansas City Chiefs – this coming Saturday, they’re going to advance to the AFC Championship for the first time in the 21st century. So, can they pull it off?
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Whitner: 49ers' Purdy is top-five QB in this year's playoffs
The 49ers likely hoped Brock Purdy would be a sufficient game-manager when he took over as the starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, little did the 49ers know their rookie quarterback would now be mentioned among the top young...
Yardbarker
49ers vs Cowboys Playoff History: A Competitive Past
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history is one known by many fans, as it has caused an intense rivalry between the two teams and their fanbases. Some of the most famous games have been between these two. Here is a look into the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history.
NBC Sports
Brian Flores emerges as potential favorite for Cardinals coach
With the Cardinals hiring a G.M. well schooled in the Patriot Way, the next move could be to hire a coach with a similar pedigree. The current rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill favors pairing with Monti Ossenfort former Dolphins coach (and current Steelers assistant) Brian Flores, as the successor to Kliff Kingbury.
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game
Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
NBC Sports
Report: Darrell Bevell won’t interview for Jets, Commanders
Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell will not be the next offensive coordinator for the Jets or the Commanders. Both teams requested permission to interview Bevell for their vacancies, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bevell has informed them that he is declining the opportunity. Per the...
NBC Sports
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
NBC Sports
49ers get two more third-round compensatory picks after Titans hire Ran Carthon
The 49ers continue to benefit from developing a diverse group of coaches and personnel executives. In 2020 the NFL implemented a new rule to try to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives, which rewarded any team with two third-round compensatory picks if a minority was hired away from their franchise to become another team’s head coach or General Manager.
NBC Sports
How Purdy has held himself, teammates accountable since Day 1
Brock Purdy is a rookie in name only because the 49ers' quarterback conducts himself as if he’s a seasoned NFL veteran. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan noted that despite Purdy's rookie status, he can hold his teammates accountable when there’s a miscommunication on a particular play. “He addresses...
NBC Sports
49ers, Cowboys renew rivalry in divisional-round showdown
The 49ers already destroyed the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the season, so, perhaps, it should come as no surprise there will be no rematch in the NFL playoffs. The Bucs won the NFC South despite an 8-9 record, but they made a quick and quiet exit from the playoffs, as the Dallas Cowboys went on the road Monday night and came away with a decisive 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.
NBC Sports
What is the record for most missed extra points in NFL history?
A layup in basketball. An empty net goal in hockey. An extra point in football. These plays are supposed to be the easiest in their respective sports, but it’s not always so simple. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher proved that point on Monday night. The 33-year-old veteran missed his...
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To Getting More Rest Than Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers may have an additional advantage when hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. San Francisco advanced past the opening round by defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Meanwhile, Dallas eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Per Kate Rooney of KRON4 News, ...
Florida State football: Seminoles hire Patrick Surtain Sr. as defensive back coach
Florida State has hired NFL veteran and long-time South Florida high school coach Patrick Surtain Sr. from the Miami Dolphins to coach the Seminoles’ defensive backs, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday. “I’m incredibly excited to have Patrick Surtain joining the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a wealth...
NBC Sports
Five young Commanders who really progressed in the 2022 season
Ron Rivera has recently pushed the idea that the Commanders have "a good nucleus of young players," and while Rivera's words can sometimes come off as hollow, the team does have a handful of up-and-comers that are worth building around. Here's a list of five such contributors who were either...
