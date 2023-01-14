Girls Basketball: Woodbridge Romps Over JFK Iselin, 74-29

WOODBRIDGE — The Barrons took command with a big second quarter and went on to defeat crosstown opponent JFK Iselin in girls basketball, 74-39, on Thursday.

Aviva Palms collected 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and two steals for Woodbridge (5-6), which outscored the Mustangs, 27-9, in the second quarter to open a 44-15 lead.

Amaya Green finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Barrons. Isabel Reyes had 13 points and six assists in the win.

Sidney deVoogd had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots; and Paula Antunes connected for 12 points for JFK Iselin (3-8).



