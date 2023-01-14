ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge Township, NJ

Girls Basketball: Woodbridge Romps Over JFK Iselin, 74-29

By Tony Gallotto
 4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE — The Barrons took command with a big second quarter and went on to defeat crosstown opponent JFK Iselin in girls basketball, 74-39, on Thursday.

Aviva Palms collected 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and two steals for Woodbridge (5-6), which outscored the Mustangs, 27-9, in the second quarter to open a 44-15 lead.

Amaya Green finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Barrons. Isabel Reyes had 13 points and six assists in the win.

Sidney deVoogd had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots; and Paula Antunes connected for 12 points for JFK Iselin (3-8).

TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Colonia Edges North Brunswick, 42-40

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Colonia High’s girls basketball team came away with a 42-40 victory over the North Brunswick High Scorpions on Tuesday. Colonia (7-7) had a 25-16 halftime lead before North Brunswick (3-10) came back with an 11-2 spurt in the third period to tie the game, 27-27. Taylor Derkack led the Patriots with 20 points and 15 rebounds and Mattison Chiera connected for 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. Derkack and Chiera came up with five steals apiece. “It was not our best game, and it certainly was not pretty, but we pulled out the (win) against a determined (North Brunswick) team,” said Sandra Chiera, Colonia girls basketball coach. North Brunswick senior Niyell McCargo led all scorers with 22 points. McCargo has been a varsity Scorpion since her freshman year.
COLONIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Smith, Kray and Toddings Lead Barnegat Boys Hoops to Victory over East Brunswick Magnet School 66-29

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Bengals sprinted out to a 32-14 halftime lead and never looked back in 66-29 victory over East Brunswick Magnet School. Jamari Smith scored 14, Mason Kray 11 and Josh Toddings 10 to lead Brnegat. Barnegat's record improves to 4-9.   Team 1 2 3 4 Final East Brunswick Magnet (6-5) 2 12 2 13 29 Barnegat (4-9) 20 12 15 19 66 Team Stats   Player Stats East Brunswick Magnet Game Stats   Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Justin Noon 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 Juel Holmes-Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estevan Atanacio 5 3 1 1 20 0 0 0 0 Tyrique Pompey 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Jack Clements 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scott Pede 1 0 3 4 5 0 0 0 0 Totals: 8 3 4 6 29 0 0 0 0   Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 3 1 2 2 11 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 4 0 1 1 9 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 5 0 0 2 10 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Alex Churney 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Kalil O'Neal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 4 2 0 3 14 0 0 0 0 Totals: 24 5 3 10 66 0 0 0 0
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Girls Get 55-42 Victory Over Lacey in Hoops Action

LACEY - Theg Barnegat Girls Basketball team evened its record at 7-7 with 55-42 victory over Lacey on Tuesday evening.  Emma Thornton led Barnegat with 12 points. Cara McCoy scored eight in the victory.     Team 1 2 3 4 Final Barnegat (7-7) 7 19 15 14 55 Lacey (2-11) 4 13 10 15 42 Team Stats Barnegat Stat Defensive   Rebounds 35 Assists 10 Blocks 1 Steals -   Lacey Stat Defensive   Rebounds - Assists - Blocks - Steals -   Player Stats Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 1 2 1 5 0 0 0 Sydney Collins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 0 1 4 1 5 2 0 2 Morgan Dobbin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olivia Idone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Thornton 11 0 1 1 23 12 2 0 4 Cara McCoy 4 2 7 8 23 8 4 1 3 Madysen Plescho 0 2 1 2 7 4 1 0 0 Totals: 15 4 11 17 55 34 9 1 9     Player Stats   Lacey Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Brooke Schmidt 3 0 5 3 9 3 0 0 5 Marissa Flores 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 Reece Paget 3 1 0 0 9 4 5 1 5 Riley Mahan 2 2 0 0 10 2 3 3 3 Emmalee Dacus 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Reece Coon 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 Ava Schmidt 1 1 0 0 5 2 0 0 2 Brooklynn Bell 1 0 5 2 4 1 0 1 0 Kay Choice 1 0 1 1 3 3 0 0 2 Totals: 12 4 11 6 42 20 8 6 19           ReplyForward  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Shuts Out Wallington

NORTH ARLINGTON. NJ – Coming in Tuesday’s match with Wood-Ridge, Wallington had little to fear.  Undefeated on the season, the Panthers were coming with an average nearly 60 pins per game higher than Wood-Ridge. But Wood-Ridge, who has been hot lately, continued their winning ways, sweeping the league-leading Panthers, handing them a convincing 7-0 defeat. Senior captain Andrew Medina led the way for the Blue Devils, rolling a 224 in game one as Wood-Ridge crushed Wallington, 739-605.  Dylan Matawa rolled a 202, while Nico Altamura rolled a 192 in the win.  Game two saw Wallington roll a 743 game, but Medina, who rolled...
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Basketball Defeated Pequannock; 70-66

MADISON, NJ - Madison boys basketball (7-5) defeated Pequannock, 70-66, on Tuesday. The Dodgers had a 21-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. Jackson Maloney hit four 3-pointers and scored 28 points. Tommy Bland added 12 points and Gavin Randall knocked down three 3-pointers and totaled 11 points. The Dodgers will host Mountain Lakes High School on Thursday January 19. Game time is 7pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones    
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Boys and Girls Swim Teams Compete in Skyland Conference Championship

MONTGOMERY, NJ - On Saturday, January 14th Bernards High School girls and boys teams traveled to Montgomery High School to compete in the Skyland Conference Championship Meet. The girls team placed 8th out of 14 teams while the boys placed 9th out of 14 teams.   Scoring for the girls team with individual wins were Sami Bender 4th place in the 50 free (24.85) and 7th place in the 100 free (54.17), Ella Ecko 3rd place in 50 free (24.77) and 8th place in the 100 free (54.20), Grace Korey 12th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.70) and Meghan Robinson 4th place in the 200 individual medley (2:12.80) and 5th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.27).  The girls...
BERNARDS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Dominates Bishop Eustace, 91-39

CAMDEN, NJ — Coming off a split in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts over the weekend, the Camden High Panthers returned to South Jersey to lead a rout of Bishop Eustace Prep, 91-39. At Hoophall, the Panthers lost a close one to California's Corona Centennial, 66-62, and then scored a huge victory over Nevada's Bishop Gorman, 90-54. The Panthers, now 12-2, will travel to Illinois to play Chicago's Kenwood High at DePaul University on Jan. 20.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Parsippany Middle School Students Honored as Music Students of the Month

MORRISTONW, NJ - Two Middle School students were honored as Mayo Performing Arts Center 2023 Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Vocalists -- prior to the Saturday, January 14 performance by The Doo Wop Project.     One of the Parsippany honorees was Avantika Lakshman, an 8th grader at Brooklawn Middle School.  Avantika was nominated by Danielle Hazel, who had this to say: "Avantika is an excellent singer as well an outstanding leader in our choir. She has shown her talents by leading the national anthem during pep rallies and as the lead in our upcoming musical Cinderella. She comes to class prepared...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth’s Massimo Deli to Participate as State Finalists in 2023 MeatBall Bowl

KENILWORTH, NJ – It is confirmed. The recent winners of the Best Mutz in New Jersey, Massimo Deli, will be participating at Pizza Bowl 3 for the best meatballs in the state. Massimo’s is among 15 other establishments competing for the Best Balls in Jersey Trophy at the Feb 4 event. The deli made the top four for the central jersey region after a month of voting that took place on the social media group Jersey Pizza Joints. Pizza Bowl 3 will be held at the Meadowlands where not only Jersey’s best meatballs will be decided but as the name states, the best...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta High School Announces December Staff Member of the Month

SPARTA, NJ - Each month the high school announces a notable staff member, highlighting their contribution to the school. The staff member of the month is nominated on an anonymous form.  The nominations include comments about the staff member. Tina Johnson, English teacher at the school's West Mountain Academy, was selected for December staff member of the month. "Mrs. Johnson puts her heart and soul into providing a warm and safe environment for her students to grow and learn. She is an advocate for students who have yet to find their voice and need someone to look out for them, and her classroom...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Yorktown, NY - On Monday, members of Yorktown for Justice gathered at the Grace Lutheran Church to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.    The group held a discussion about his history, life, and mission while looking at what they described as “his most powerful and perhaps unfamiliar works.”   “We wanted to do this event, a study and discussion of MLK’s lesser-known speeches, because we have heard MLK’s ‘I have a dream’ speech used endlessly in the last few years to shut down discussions of modern racial justice with these very facile proclamations about the need for color-blindness,” said...
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Lawsuit Over Sparta Mega -Warehouse Appealed

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The fight is not over.  Anand Dash and Neill Clark have filed an appeal of the dismissal of their litigation against Sparta Township Planning and Zoning Boards and Diamond Chip Realty, though Sparta’s new deputy mayor position, Clark announced he was in the process of having his name removed from the suit because of his election to township council. On December 28, 2022 the appeal was filed with the Appellate Division in Trenton after having received notice of dismissal on December 2, 2022. The initial suit was filed on July 28, 2022 after being denied a chance to have a...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Bound Brook Man Arrested for Hitting McDonalds Employee With Rock

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A South Bound Brook man was arrested for weapons possession and aggravated assault after a fight broke out in the McDonalds, on Promenade Boulevard, Jan. 16, according to Bridgewater Township Police Chief John Mitzak. Faris N. Salem, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement, simple assault and resisting arrest. According to Mitzak, at about 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Bridgewater Township Police Officers were dispatched to McDonalds for a fight in progress. Before they arrived, multiple callers had reported that someone was throwing rocks at people. Mitzak said that when officers...
SOUTH BOUND BROOK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preservation New Jersey Names The USS Ling One Of The Ten Most Endangered Historic Places In NJ

Hackensack, NJ - Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) has named the USS Ling, a U.S. Navy Balao class submarine docked in the Hackensack River in Hackensack, NJ as one of the ten most endangered historic places in New Jersey.    A statewide non-profit organization dedicated to historic preservation, PNJ was established in 1978 with member support. Through advocacy and education, PNJ supports the cultural diversity and economic vibrancy of New Jersey's various communities.   One of only five submarines from the Balao class built near the conclusion of World War II that is still operational is the USS Ling. The Philadelphia-based Cramp Shipbuilding Company launched...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Empty Avenel Kmart May Become a New DIY Store

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Do-it-yourselfers and contractors may soon have a new place to shop for renovation project supplies. Georgia-based-based Floor & Decor Outlets of America plans to open its newest New Jersey store at 1550 St. Georges Ave., replacing the Avenel Kmart in Delco Plaza that closed last year. Floor & Decor has an application pending before the Woodbridge Planning Board, scheduled to be heard at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 25. Floor & Decor sells an extensive selection of tile, wood and stone materials for flooring and walls. It also sell an assortment of kitchen and bath accessories, plumbing and electrical fixtures, lighting,...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Danbury Man Arrested for Assault in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Danbury, CT, resident was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Marc Woll, the 51-year-old defendant, was placed under arrest on Jan. 3 by Police Officer Guillermo Lizarzaburu. According to police, Yorktown police officers were dispatched to a report of assault in progress at a Yorktown residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Following an investigation conducted at the scene, it is alleged that Woll caused physical injury to the victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Woll was not on scene when officers arrived, but he was contacted and told to go to the Yorktown Police Department for investigation. Woll arrived at the Yorktown Police Department at about 10:45 p.m. and was placed under arrest. He was held for arraignment. On Jan. 4 at about 4:15 p.m, Woll was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Aviah Cohen-Pierson. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Woll was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
YORKTOWN, NY
TAPinto.net

Diversity is the key to Education for an Old Bridge Family

OLD BRIDGE, NJ — Aiden Casalinuevo, and his younger sister, Ailesse, never want to miss a day of school, and they never want their school day to end. “That says a lot in itself,” said their mother, Marlene Perez, with a laugh.  It speaks volumes, Perez added, about the “high performance education and quality curriculum” her children receive at Hatikvah International Academy Charter School in East Brunswick. “We wanted the best education possible for our children. Hatikvah stood out from the others,” said Perez, a New Brunswick preschool teacher. The Casalinuevo family opted to enroll Aiden, 9, and Ailesse, 7, at Hatikvah after Perez...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair High School Student Chosen For Prominent Student Senate Program

MONTCLAIR, NJ — A Montclair High School senior has been chosen among the top student leaders in the state of New Jersey, officials report. At a prestigious youth program, two kids from the high schools in Montclair and Somerville will represent New Jersey during the 104th National Student Delegation. Serena Jade Lee, a senior at Montclair High School, and Anjali Krishnamurti, a senior at Somerville High School, will attend the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) for 2023 in March alongside U.S. senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez. Among the best student leaders in the state, Lee and Krishnamurti will each receive...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
