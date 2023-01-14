Woodbridge Mayor’s Message – Jan. 13, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Jan.13th.

The Township had 227 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is in line with the last several weeks. Those numbers are well below January in 2022 and 2021 when we had hundreds of cases each day.

There were no new deaths to report, which is terrific news.

The Township has vaccination clinics for people age 12 and older on Wednesday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m, at our health center. Appointments are required, so call (732) 855-0600 extension 5004.

The Township has had 172 clinics since the first one, just over two years ago. We’ve issued nearly 20,000 shots and an additional 6,600 boosters. The majority of costs for these clinics is paid with grants. Thanks once again to Health Director Phil Bujalski and the entire team of doctors and nurses who povide services to our residents.

A comedy called Staten Island the Musical is at the Avenel Performing Arts Center tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m and tomorrow and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Girl Scout cookies are for sale Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot plus tomorrow and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Woodbridge Community Center. The Center is also open Monday for roller-skating between Noon and 3 p.m. since school is out.

Monday night at 6 p.m. is the Township’s annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.at the Acacia Center at 95 Port Reading Avenue at the site up led by Reverend Neva Lawson of the First Baptist Church of Woodbridge.

Tuesday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Chick-Fil-A will donate 15% of their mobile order sales to Woodbine Avenue School 23’s PTO. Next Saturday, Woodbridge American Legion Post 87 has a take-out Polish Plate Dinner sale from 2 to 6 p.m.. so call (908) 380-4633.

Congratulations to the Fords Middle School girls’ basketball team and the Avenel Middle boys team for winning the championship this year.

Recreation basketball is just starting, but registration is already underway for baseball for boys and girls aged 3-14 and for softball for girls in grades K-9 so call (732) 596-4048.

Our Have-A-Heart food drive is underway to help our food pantries in the winter months. Food can be dropped at Town Hall, the Community Center and the Health Center and checks can be mailed to Town Hall.

So, my dopey friend refuses to work out. He says a rabbit eats only vegetables and runs and hops all day and lives for only five years, but a tortoise hardly moves at all and can live to 100, so what’s the point?

Thank you. Have a great weekend.