Woodbridge Township, NJ

Woodbridge Mayor’s Message – Jan. 13, 2023

By Tony Gallotto
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Jan.13th.

The Township had 227 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is in line with the last several weeks. Those numbers are well below January in 2022 and 2021 when we had hundreds of cases each day.

There were no new deaths to report, which is terrific news.

The Township has vaccination clinics for people age 12 and older on Wednesday from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., and on Tuesday Jan. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m, at our health center. Appointments are required, so call (732) 855-0600 extension 5004.

The Township has had 172 clinics since the first one, just over two years ago. We’ve issued nearly 20,000 shots and an additional 6,600 boosters. The majority of costs for these clinics is paid with grants. Thanks once again to Health Director Phil Bujalski and the entire team of doctors and nurses who povide services to our residents.

A comedy called Staten Island the Musical is at the Avenel Performing Arts Center tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m and tomorrow and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Girl Scout cookies are for sale Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot plus tomorrow and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Woodbridge Community Center. The Center is also open Monday for roller-skating between Noon and 3 p.m. since school is out.

Monday night at 6 p.m. is the Township’s annual Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.at the Acacia Center at 95 Port Reading Avenue at the site up led by Reverend Neva Lawson of the First Baptist Church of Woodbridge.

Tuesday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. Chick-Fil-A will donate 15% of their mobile order sales to Woodbine Avenue School 23’s PTO. Next Saturday, Woodbridge American Legion Post 87 has a take-out Polish Plate Dinner sale from 2 to 6 p.m.. so call (908) 380-4633.

Congratulations to the Fords Middle School girls’ basketball team and the Avenel Middle boys team for winning the championship this year.

Recreation basketball is just starting, but registration is already underway for baseball for boys and girls aged 3-14 and for softball for girls in grades K-9 so call (732) 596-4048.

Our Have-A-Heart food drive is underway to help our food pantries in the winter months. Food can be dropped at Town Hall, the Community Center and the Health Center and checks can be mailed to Town Hall.

So, my dopey friend refuses to work out. He says a rabbit eats only vegetables and runs and hops all day and lives for only five years, but a tortoise hardly moves at all and can live to 100, so what’s the point?

Thank you. Have a great weekend.

TAPinto.net

SafeStreetsNJ.com: Local Leaders Launch Statewide Movement to Protect Residents

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: Middletown Mayor Tony Perry, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, and several local, county and state officials joined forces Tuesday morning outside the Middletown Police Department, to announce Safe Streets NJ.  The initiative, designed by Mayor Perry, is a new movement in action, with an online petition, demanding that lawmakers amend the failed bail reform policies. Car thefts alone have gone up 41% since 2020 in NJ, that according to the NJ State Police. In 2022 over 14,300 cars were stolen in the Garden State, and criminals are becoming more brazen, often now breaking and entering...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair High School Student Chosen For Prominent Student Senate Program

MONTCLAIR, NJ — A Montclair High School senior has been chosen among the top student leaders in the state of New Jersey, officials report. At a prestigious youth program, two kids from the high schools in Montclair and Somerville will represent New Jersey during the 104th National Student Delegation. Serena Jade Lee, a senior at Montclair High School, and Anjali Krishnamurti, a senior at Somerville High School, will attend the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) for 2023 in March alongside U.S. senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez. Among the best student leaders in the state, Lee and Krishnamurti will each receive...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Relaunches NJ's Only Financial Empowerment Center at FEC Day Event

PATERSON, NJ – Mayor Andre Sayegh, was joined by Iran Lissner, Director of the Office of Financial Empowerment, and NJCDC CEO Bob Guarasci, Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the Paterson Financial Empowerment Center (FEC). The announcement came on FEC Day, created by the Office of Financial Empowerment for residents to learn more about the Center and sign up if interested.  City of Paterson staff and community members were invited to take advantage of the relaunch by meeting the counselors on-site and getting a head start on scheduling their free one-on-one counseling sessions.  “When we first kicked off the Financial Empowerment Center we were able...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Parsippany Middle School Students Honored as Music Students of the Month

MORRISTONW, NJ - Two Middle School students were honored as Mayo Performing Arts Center 2023 Music Students of the Month – Outstanding Vocalists -- prior to the Saturday, January 14 performance by The Doo Wop Project.     One of the Parsippany honorees was Avantika Lakshman, an 8th grader at Brooklawn Middle School.  Avantika was nominated by Danielle Hazel, who had this to say: "Avantika is an excellent singer as well an outstanding leader in our choir. She has shown her talents by leading the national anthem during pep rallies and as the lead in our upcoming musical Cinderella. She comes to class prepared...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Capital Health Hamilton Holding EMS Job Fair

HAMILTON, NJ — Capital Health will be hosting an EMS Job Fair this week at its nearby Hamilton campus.  The Job Fair is taking place on Friday, January 20 from 10AM to 4PM at Capital Health Hamilton, located at 1445 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road. The event will take place in the Conference Room.  Qualified EMT's, paramedics and RN's will be able to apply for full-time and per diem positions.  Benefits include: Competitive rates and flexible schedules Top benefits package to cover you and your loved ones Professional development assistance, including credentialing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Part of the highest acuity programs in Central New Jersey and Lower Bucks County, PA — one of ten trauma programs in New Jersey and one of eight Joint Commission-designated comprehensive stroke centers in New Jersey, including the only Mobile Stroke Unit in New Jersey. "For more than 35 years, Capital Health has been at the cutting edge of Emergency Medical Services in our region," said Capital Health. "Now we're growing to better serve our frowing region of patients, and we want you to be part of our team." For more information about Capital Health, including details about the Capital Health EMT Academy, or to apply for a position online, visit http://capitalems.org/.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield Mayor Venezia Urges Residents to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

BLOOMFIELD, NJ –  Mayor Michael Venezia is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s ANCHOR – Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters – property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28, 2023.  “We want residents to know that the application deadline has been extended and we urge all of those who qualify to apply immediately. The ANCHOR program is eligible not only for homeowners but also our residents who rent their homes, so be sure to check whether you are newly eligible for these...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lawsuit Over Sparta Mega -Warehouse Appealed

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The fight is not over.  Anand Dash and Neill Clark have filed an appeal of the dismissal of their litigation against Sparta Township Planning and Zoning Boards and Diamond Chip Realty, though Sparta’s new deputy mayor position, Clark announced he was in the process of having his name removed from the suit because of his election to township council. On December 28, 2022 the appeal was filed with the Appellate Division in Trenton after having received notice of dismissal on December 2, 2022. The initial suit was filed on July 28, 2022 after being denied a chance to have a...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta High School Announces December Staff Member of the Month

SPARTA, NJ - Each month the high school announces a notable staff member, highlighting their contribution to the school. The staff member of the month is nominated on an anonymous form.  The nominations include comments about the staff member. Tina Johnson, English teacher at the school's West Mountain Academy, was selected for December staff member of the month. "Mrs. Johnson puts her heart and soul into providing a warm and safe environment for her students to grow and learn. She is an advocate for students who have yet to find their voice and need someone to look out for them, and her classroom...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and residents in the area of Leesville Road worked out a tentative agreement to stop the construction of private religious high schools approved to be built. Under that deal, the developer would agree to a land swap with the township to relocate his project to an area near the Jackson Township and Lakewood border, near Cross Street. In return, the township would take ownership of the Leesville Road property and preserve it forever as open space. The agreement has been finalized by township lawyers, and developer Mordechai Eichorn is waiting to The post Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Diversity is the key to Education for an Old Bridge Family

OLD BRIDGE, NJ — Aiden Casalinuevo, and his younger sister, Ailesse, never want to miss a day of school, and they never want their school day to end. “That says a lot in itself,” said their mother, Marlene Perez, with a laugh.  It speaks volumes, Perez added, about the “high performance education and quality curriculum” her children receive at Hatikvah International Academy Charter School in East Brunswick. “We wanted the best education possible for our children. Hatikvah stood out from the others,” said Perez, a New Brunswick preschool teacher. The Casalinuevo family opted to enroll Aiden, 9, and Ailesse, 7, at Hatikvah after Perez...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

