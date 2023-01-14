Kenilworth Public Library to Close for MLK Holiday

KENILWORTH. NJ - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the library will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The Kenilworth Public Library is located at 548 Boulevard. More information about the library can be found at www.kenilworthlibrary.org or by calling 908 276-2451.

Related Articles:

Kenilworth Public Library Children's Department January Events

Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.

Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.



