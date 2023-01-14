ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Kenilworth Public Library to Close for MLK Holiday

By Telina Cuppari
 4 days ago

KENILWORTH. NJ - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the library will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The Kenilworth Public Library is located at 548 Boulevard. More information about the library can be found at www.kenilworthlibrary.org or by calling 908 276-2451.

TAPinto.net

