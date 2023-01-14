Boys Basketball: Carteret Beats Metuchen, 48-38

METUCHEN, NJ — The Carteret boys basketball team won for its second time this season, defeating the Metuchen Bulldogs, 48-38, on Friday.

Andre Diaz scored 15 points to lead the Carteret Ramblers (2-9), who outscored Metuchen, 28-22, in the second half to extend a four-point halftime lead.

Asi Powell totaled 12 points and Tyreece Parrott finished with eight points for Carteret, which made six 3-point baskets, but was only 10-for-24 from the foul line.

Since its only other victory, over Wardlaw-Hartridge in December, Carteret has suffered losses by two points, three points and five points along the way.



