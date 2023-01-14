Boys Basketball: Carteret Beats Metuchen, 48-38

BRANT BEACH - The Southern Regional Boys and Girls Swim teams remained undefeated after both squads defeated Jackson Memorial on Tuesday.
The Boys defeated Jackson 102-68 and the Girls won by a score of 113-57
BOYS RESULTS
Team
Final
Jackson Memorial (4-3)
68
Southern (6-0)
102
200 MR (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Jacob King, Guy DeVita, Silas Committee, Jack Delaney
1:54.60
Southern
Luke Plesniarski, Sean Hanvey, Sean Kahl, Nick Napolitano
2:04.10
Jackson Memorial
Josh Shufran, Alexey Tselichtchev, Sebastian Bach, Kyle Fosgreen
1:54.21
Jackson Memorial
Robert Taylor, Arden Brewster, Tyler Stein, Sameer Hamedeh
2:08.19
200 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Jackson Memorial
Josh Shufran
2:01.63
Southern
Justin Pollina
2:13.60
Jackson Memorial
Colin Davis
2:17.04
Southern
Cody Karolkiewicz
2:17.46
Southern
Noah Tallman
2:22.23
Jackson Memorial
Alex Ariel
2:33.34
200 IM (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Jacob King
2:23.07
Southern
Turner Ryon
2:35.87
Jackson Memorial
Griffin Aronson
2:36.96
Southern
Jack Delaney
2:38.85
Jackson Memorial
Arden Brewster
2:39.00
Jackson Memorial
Caeden McHugh
3:04.81
50 Free (yards)
Team
Swimmers/Divers
Time/Score
Southern
Jacob Werner
24.19
Southern
Nick Napolitano
24.60
Jackson Memorial
Kyle Fosgreen
24.79
Southern
Yaroslav Soria
25.51
Jackson Memorial
Sebastian...
