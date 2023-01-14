ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Boys Basketball: Carteret Beats Metuchen, 48-38

By Tony Gallotto
 4 days ago

METUCHEN, NJ — The Carteret boys basketball team won for its second time this season, defeating the Metuchen Bulldogs, 48-38, on Friday.

Andre Diaz scored 15 points to lead the Carteret Ramblers (2-9), who outscored Metuchen, 28-22, in the second half to extend a four-point halftime lead.

Asi Powell totaled 12 points and Tyreece Parrott finished with eight points for Carteret, which made six 3-point baskets, but was only 10-for-24 from the foul line.

Since its only other victory, over Wardlaw-Hartridge in December, Carteret has suffered losses by two points, three points and five points along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4X5G_0kEigxzU00

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Defeats Sayreville, 63-40

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The East Brunswick boys basketball team won its second game in two days, defeating Sayreville, 63-40, on Tuesday. Mike Mikulka scored 14 points for the Bears (4-10), who were coming off a victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. East Brunswick led, 32-20, at halftime. Jack Nelson finished with 11 points and Jack Sliwinski deposited 10 points for East Brunswick. Keithan Shuler led Sayreville (2-13) with 11 points.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Girls Basketball – Rams Easily Defeat South River and Improve to 11-1

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – Roselle girls basketball made it three wins in a row after defeating South River 42-26 on Tuesday afternoon. Their recent wins over South River, Brearley and Rahway show the girls are dominating their competition. The Rams outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points per game over that 3 game stretch. A very tight 3-point loss to Linden is their only defeat of the season. Roselle defeated Brearley 56-31 to start their recent winning streak. Zoe Boston (19 PTS, 10 REB) and Briana Holt (14 PTS, 12 REB) both had double-doubles for the Rams. Aaliyah Littles...
ROSELLE, NJ
Girls Basketball: Bayonne Romps Over Kearny, 60-29

KEARNY, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team built a 13-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Kearny, 60-29, on Tuesday. Janaya Meyers finished with 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Bees (13-2), who led, 18-5, after one quarter and 34-14 at the half. McKenzie Neal had 11 points and four rebounds, Menna Hafiz grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Kayla Neal came up with a team-leading six steals for Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
Chargers Junior Varsity Girls Basketball Team Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - It was the annual Noppenberger/Visokay Challenge at East Brunswick High School on Tuesday and the Chargers girls basketball junior varsity team keeps rolling. Spotswood kept its unbeaten steak going with a 55-48 victory over East Brunswick High School's junior varsity team. The victory was the Chargers 10th in a row. Ella Calandruccio led the Chargers with a game-high 27 points. Calandruccio also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alex Nault added nine points with eight rebounds and five blocks. Tatum Jones and Danielle Salvesen both chipped in eight points. Salvesen also grabbed 11 rebounds. Spotswood will look to keep the steak going against Carteret High School's junior varsity team on Wednesday. Game time is at 4 p.m. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Boys Basketball: Stunning Rally Leads to West Essex OT Win Over Belleville, 59-57

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ -- Belleville was on its was to an unlikely upset on Tuesday before the West Essex boys basketball team staged an even more unlikely comeback. West Essex trailed by 11 points with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter, came back to take a three-point lead before Belleville forced overtime with a game-tying 3-pointer, and then West Essex finally prevailed in overtime, 59-57. Belleville (5-9) led, 49-38, before West Essex went on a 16-2 run to take a 54-51 lead. The comeback featured a five-point play by Joe Ganton, who led the Knights in scoring with 31 points. Ethan Saccone sank...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Smith, Kray and Toddings Lead Barnegat Boys Hoops to Victory over East Brunswick Magnet School 66-29

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Bengals sprinted out to a 32-14 halftime lead and never looked back in 66-29 victory over East Brunswick Magnet School. Jamari Smith scored 14, Mason Kray 11 and Josh Toddings 10 to lead Brnegat. Barnegat's record improves to 4-9.   Team 1 2 3 4 Final East Brunswick Magnet (6-5) 2 12 2 13 29 Barnegat (4-9) 20 12 15 19 66 Team Stats   Player Stats East Brunswick Magnet Game Stats   Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Justin Noon 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 Juel Holmes-Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Estevan Atanacio 5 3 1 1 20 0 0 0 0 Tyrique Pompey 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Jack Clements 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scott Pede 1 0 3 4 5 0 0 0 0 Totals: 8 3 4 6 29 0 0 0 0   Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 3 1 2 2 11 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 4 0 1 1 9 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 5 0 0 2 10 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Alex Churney 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Kalil O'Neal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 4 2 0 3 14 0 0 0 0 Totals: 24 5 3 10 66 0 0 0 0
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Girls Basketball: Verona Beats MKA, 45-22

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- Verona built a double-digit lead in the first half and went on to a 45-22 girls basketball victory over Montclair-Kimberley Academy on Tuesday. Emily Baumgard scored 15 points for Verona (9-3), which outscored MKA, 10-4, in the second quarter to open a 22-9 lead. Sabine Matta connected for 11 points and Cali Giacomazza chipped in with 10 points for the Hillbillies, who were 6-for-7 from the foul line. Monica Labib led MKA with 15 points.  
VERONA, NJ
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Loses to Memorial, 49-34

HOBOKEN, NJ -- Memorial of West New York pulled off a road upset on Tuesday, defeating the Hoboken boys basketball team, 49-34. Ariel Trejo scored 15 points and Edward Lugo 13 points for Memorial (6-6), which outscored Hoboken, 14-5, in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Bryson Lopez led Hoboken (9-5) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Simon Celiberti-Byam had 10 points and two assists for the RedWIngs, and Joel Lopez led them in assists with seven and had four points and six rebounds.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Boys Basketball; Morristown Bows to Rival Delbarton; 52-49

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown boys basketball (6-6) dropped a 52-49 contest to Delbarton Tuesday night. Zion Baitey hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Finn Rodgers added 13 points. Chris Galligan added 5 points and Thomas Gleichmann sunk a 3-pointer while Trey Davis, Darren Dacres and Christian Clark Stokes each added a basket. Mike Vaccaro and NIck Modugno led the Green Wave. The Colonials will travel to face Morris Hills on Saturday January 21. Game time is 1pm   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Reynolds, Mahlik, Incarnato Lift Bernards To Fifth Straight Victory

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - Led by a team-high 21 points from Aletha Reynolds, and 16 points each from Gina Mahlik and Sydney Incarnato, the Bernards High girls basketball team earned a 68-64 victory over South Hunterdon on Tuesday night in Bernardsville. The win was the season-high fifth straight for Bernards, which improved to 11-3. South Hunterdon (6-5) trailed, 55-41, before ending the game on a 23-13 fourth quarter run. "I'm so proud of how hard our girls played," began Bernards' head coach Brett Bisconti. "Credit to South Hunterdon, they are a tough team and can really shoot the ball. Our girls stuck to...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Madison Girls Basketball Captains Are Leading The Charge To Victory This Season

Any team on their schedule that believed that, for whatever reason, the Madison High School girls basketball program was going to take their foot off the gas pedal after a championship 2021-2022 season were very much mistaken. The Dodgers who captured the NJSIAA North 2 Group 2 Sectional title last year are focused on being considerably successful this winter. Through January 18, Madison had an overall record of 10-2. Helping to lead the way on the court for the Dodgers are the senior captains, Erin Kleiven and Gwen Tuhy. “Gwen and Erin have different strengths but are true leaders by example and the...
MADISON, NJ
Boys Basketball: Caldwell Blows Out Irvington, 75-51

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The Caldwell boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 75-51 victory over Irvington Tuesday afternoon. Caldwell (13-0) figures to receive a high seed when the Essex County Tournament committee meets on Wednesday to seed the teams. The Chiefs opened a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter against an Irvington team (9-4) that figured to pose a challenge to Caldwell's winning streak. Senior guard Ray Zamloot scored 31 points, including 11 of 14 free throws, and grabbed six rebounds for the Chiefs. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto had 23 points and hit all 11 of his free throws. Lorenzo Sozio cleared a team-high seven rebounds for Caldwell and passed for a team-high four assists to go with four points. Sean Agard led Irvington with 16 points.
IRVINGTON, NJ
HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Shuts Out Wallington

NORTH ARLINGTON. NJ – Coming in Tuesday’s match with Wood-Ridge, Wallington had little to fear.  Undefeated on the season, the Panthers were coming with an average nearly 60 pins per game higher than Wood-Ridge. But Wood-Ridge, who has been hot lately, continued their winning ways, sweeping the league-leading Panthers, handing them a convincing 7-0 defeat. Senior captain Andrew Medina led the way for the Blue Devils, rolling a 224 in game one as Wood-Ridge crushed Wallington, 739-605.  Dylan Matawa rolled a 202, while Nico Altamura rolled a 192 in the win.  Game two saw Wallington roll a 743 game, but Medina, who rolled...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Eastside Keeps Winning Streak as Lady Ghosts Defeat Kennedy 42-16

PATERSON, NJ - The 4-7 John F. Kennedy (JFK) Knights girls basketball team traveled across Paterson to take on the 10-3 Lady Ghosts at Eastside High School on Tuesday. Eastside got off to a strong start against the Knights outscoring their opponents12-4 in the first quarter, 8-0 in the second quarter and 16-3 in the third quarter. The Knights won the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Ghosts 9-6. Ultimately, Eastside defeated Kennedy by a final score of 42-16.  For Eastside, senior guard Symiaha Brown-Cobb had a great performance, putting up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding eight assists to her...
PATERSON, NJ
PHOTOS: Camden Eastside Falls to Camden Catholic, 68-56

CAMDEN, NJ — Camden Eastside experienced their second loss of the season, losing to Camden Catholic on Jan. 17. The Tigers, ranked number two in the South Jersey rankings, are now 9-2 on the season. Next up for them is today's s away game at 6 p.m. at Paul VI in Haddonfield.
CAMDEN, NJ
Southern Regional Boys and Girls Swim Teams Defeat Jackson Memorial

BRANT BEACH - The Southern Regional Boys and Girls Swim teams remained undefeated after both squads defeated Jackson Memorial on Tuesday.  The Boys defeated Jackson 102-68 and the Girls won by a score of 113-57 BOYS RESULTS  Team Final Jackson Memorial (4-3) 68 Southern (6-0) 102 200 MR (yards) Team Swimmers/Divers Time/Score Southern Jacob King, Guy DeVita, Silas Committee, Jack Delaney 1:54.60 Southern Luke Plesniarski, Sean Hanvey, Sean Kahl, Nick Napolitano 2:04.10 Jackson Memorial Josh Shufran, Alexey Tselichtchev, Sebastian Bach, Kyle Fosgreen 1:54.21 Jackson Memorial Robert Taylor, Arden Brewster, Tyler Stein, Sameer Hamedeh 2:08.19 200 Free (yards) Team Swimmers/Divers Time/Score Jackson Memorial Josh Shufran 2:01.63 Southern Justin Pollina 2:13.60 Jackson Memorial Colin Davis 2:17.04 Southern Cody Karolkiewicz 2:17.46 Southern Noah Tallman 2:22.23 Jackson Memorial Alex Ariel 2:33.34 200 IM (yards) Team Swimmers/Divers Time/Score Southern Jacob King 2:23.07 Southern Turner Ryon 2:35.87 Jackson Memorial Griffin Aronson 2:36.96 Southern Jack Delaney 2:38.85 Jackson Memorial Arden Brewster 2:39.00 Jackson Memorial Caeden McHugh 3:04.81 50 Free (yards) Team Swimmers/Divers Time/Score Southern Jacob Werner 24.19 Southern Nick Napolitano 24.60 Jackson Memorial Kyle Fosgreen 24.79 Southern Yaroslav Soria 25.51 Jackson Memorial Sebastian...
JACKSON, NJ
Southern Regional Lady Wrestlers Excel at Shore Conference Tournament

JACKSON, NJ - 8 of the Southern Regional Rams Lady Wrestlers competed at the Shore Conference tournament on Monday, January 16 at Jackson Liberty High School. Southern Regional's Jayla Hahn took 1st place and received the "Outstanding Wrestler" award. Sam Henrich and Masin Maugeri took 2nd place. Overall Southern Regional won 4th place.
JACKSON, NJ
South Plainfield Tigers Prevail Against the New Providence Pioneers

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ - In spite of playing a tough opponent like the New Providence Pioneers (9-3), the South Plainfield Tigers (11-2) managed to come out on top, 52-46. In the first quarter, the Pioneers appeared to have control of the game. They continued to get looks deep in the corner and capitalized off costly turnovers from the Tigers. The Tigers got good looks, yet they struggled to knock down shots. “This was really about our spacing, we’re used to slashing to the basket and moving fast,” South Plainfield Tigers HC John Greco expressed in the post-game interview. “We had to...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Camden High Dominates Bishop Eustace, 91-39

CAMDEN, NJ — Coming off a split in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts over the weekend, the Camden High Panthers returned to South Jersey to lead a rout of Bishop Eustace Prep, 91-39. At Hoophall, the Panthers lost a close one to California's Corona Centennial, 66-62, and then scored a huge victory over Nevada's Bishop Gorman, 90-54. The Panthers, now 12-2, will travel to Illinois to play Chicago's Kenwood High at DePaul University on Jan. 20.
CAMDEN, NJ
Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
