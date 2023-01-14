Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
ONE Neighborhood Builders approved for 47 affordable units near CF City Hall
CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls. On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning...
Valley Breeze
Council postpones action on 24-hour gas station
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council will seek feedback from local police before saying yes or no on a 24-hour license at the coming new Neon Marketplace gas and electric station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. At the Jan. 10 council meeting, representatives from Neon described the significant investment...
GoLocalProv
Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
providencedailydose.com
Fane Tower Meeting — Wednesday
The public is being urged to attend a presentation from the Fane Organization this Wednesday before the 195 Commission meeting. Fane will present “a concept plan proposal . . . for the revised design of their Parcel 42 project.” From the Providence Preservation Society:. Fane Tower is back...
Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston solar ordinance dies for lack of second
For just a moment Tuesday night, Town Council chambers fell silent. Town Council Member Robert J. Civetti made a motion to approve an ordinance crafted to temporarily halt solar development in Johnston’s residential neighborhoods. He looked to his fellow council members — Lauren A. Garzone to his left (District...
Rebuilt Reservoir Avenue bridge reopens
The bridge, which carries traffic over Amtrak freight rail lines in the city's Elmwood section, was shut down in July 2020 because it was in poor structural condition.
newportthisweek.com
Family Farm Plots Available in Portsmouth
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
Mobile methadone clinic ordered to leave Woonsocket parking lot
CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s mobile unit is a 27-foot RV that has set up shop in the back lot at 800 Clinton St. since July 2022.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police to Install 20 Cameras
The Seekonk Police Department plan to install 20 cameras on various streets. The original cost would be $57,000 for the first year, Police Chief Dean Isabella said about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “Obviously by joining the Flock system, you become part...
johnstonsunrise.net
“We currently don’t have any legal protections for forests like this” - Nathan Cornell
Nathan Cornell considers it the finest stand of beeches in Rhode Island. “They look really impressive this time of year because the leaves turn a metallic, coppery-gold color that stands out against the white bark,” he explains, motioning towards a grove of the old-growth forest near the Community College of Rhode Island. Fog billows eerily from a swamp behind the grove, tracing a frosty rime upon trees which were ancient when the Knight Campus was still the Knight Estate.
johnstonsunrise.net
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall
From Bishop Hendricken High School to Johnston Town Hall. That’s the path Joseph Michael Polisena Jr. traveled to Monday night’s historic swearing-in after successfully succeeding his father as Mayor of the Town of Johnston, where they both were born. Along the way, Polisena Jr. earned three law degrees...
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Woodstock Inn Brewery Offers Taste of Fall River 200 Miles Away
Nestled in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Woodstock Inn Brewery has a taste of Fall River on its menu, but how did it get there?. We know our food here on the SouthCoast is pretty awesome — so awesome, in fact, that a restaurant just about 200 miles away wants in on it.
GoLocalProv
Talbots Store Closing at Providence Place Mall
Providence Place Mall is losing another longstanding tenant as Talbots is closing. The women’s retailer announced the closing in an email to customers on Monday. The company continues to operate stores at Garden City in Cranston, Barrington, and Newport. WWD wrote about the longstanding retailer in September, “In this...
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker
9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
rinewstoday.com
“One Cranston” – a stretch goal for a city weary of hyper-partisan politics
A member of the Garden City Alliance perhaps expressed it best: “we’re sick of it”. Referring to the politics of getting almost anything done in the city of Cranston – “To know who will help you you first need to find out their party, and that will tell you everything.”
