Dennis Lovett
3d ago
if it was just Russia they would be out of missiles etc but you have North Korea China and probably Iran helping them Ukraine needs more help from the world we need to stop Russia and show other countries this will not be tolerated you will not invade other countries without consequences no matter what it takes
Reply(2)
5
john Lasthernandez
3d ago
I think it's time to hit Russia's energy infrastructure too
Reply(1)
12
