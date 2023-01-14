How to watch every NFL playoff game on wild-card weekend
The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with the wild-card round.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will get the weekend off after earning a first-round bye week as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. Every other playoff team will play a game over the next three days, meaning we’ve got six playoff football games to watch this weekend.
Below are important game details about those six games. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
49ers (2) vs. Seahawks (7)
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m. CT
Where: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California
Broadcast network: FOX
Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Wire sites: Niners Wire & Seahawks Wire
Odds: 49ers -9.5
Chargers (5) vs. Jaguars (4)
When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:15 p.m. CT
Where: TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, Florida
Broadcast network: NBC
Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Wire sites: Chargers Wire & Jaguars Wire
Odds: Chargers -2.5
Dolphins (7) vs. Bills (2)
When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at Noon CT
Where: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York
Broadcast network: CBS
Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Wire sites: Dolphins Wire & Bills Wire
Odds: Bills -13.5
Giants (6) vs. Vikings (3)
When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. CT
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Broadcast network: FOX
Streaming:fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Wire sites: Giants Wire & Vikings Wire
Odds: Vikings -3
Ravens (6) vs. Bengals (3)
When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7:15 p.m. CT
Where: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
Broadcast network: FOX
Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Wire sites: Ravens Wire & Bengals Wire
Odds: Bengals -9
Cowboys (5) vs. Buccaneers (4)
When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 7:15 p.m. CT
Where: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida
Broadcast network: ESPN
Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Wire sites: Cowboys Wire & Bucs Wire
Odds: Cowboys -2.5
Comments / 0