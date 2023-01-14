How to watch every NFL playoff game on wild-card weekend

The NFL playoffs begin this weekend with the wild-card round.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will get the weekend off after earning a first-round bye week as the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. Every other playoff team will play a game over the next three days, meaning we’ve got six playoff football games to watch this weekend.

Below are important game details about those six games. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

49ers (2) vs. Seahawks (7)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California

Broadcast network: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Wire sites: Niners Wire & Seahawks Wire

Odds: 49ers -9.5

Chargers (5) vs. Jaguars (4)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, Florida

Broadcast network: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Wire sites: Chargers Wire & Jaguars Wire

Odds: Chargers -2.5

Dolphins (7) vs. Bills (2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at Noon CT

Where: Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, New York

Broadcast network: CBS

Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Wire sites: Dolphins Wire & Bills Wire

Odds: Bills -13.5

Giants (6) vs. Vikings (3)

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Broadcast network: FOX

Streaming:fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Wire sites: Giants Wire & Vikings Wire

Odds: Vikings -3

Ravens (6) vs. Bengals (3)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

Broadcast network: FOX

Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Wire sites: Ravens Wire & Bengals Wire

Odds: Bengals -9

Cowboys (5) vs. Buccaneers (4)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida

Broadcast network: ESPN

Streaming: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Wire sites: Cowboys Wire & Bucs Wire

Odds: Cowboys -2.5