Worcester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium

For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
WILMINGTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses

Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "For many, it is going to start as rain, bur for others a wintery mix," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams. "The wintry mix will transition to mostly snow for some areas."
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility

WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

The Legend of the “Indian Wall” at Shrewsbury’s Jordan Pond

SHREWSBURY – For as far back as most local residents can recall, there was a legend of an “Indian Wall” that ran across Jordan Pond under the water’s surface. The story was that Native Americans had built the wall at some point long ago in order to be able to cross the pond more easily.
SHREWSBURY, MA

