FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
spectrumnews1.com
Record Riot brings thousands of records, CDs, and other music to Auburn Elks Lodge
AUBURN, Mass. — Many people get their music online through streaming or other platforms these days, but it was a blast from the past for local music fans in Auburn Sunday. Record Riot was held at the Elks Lodge for the third time. Vendors brought out their vinyl records,...
WCVB
Rock legend Peter Wolf shares stories about his deep roots in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend -- with songs including "Love Stinks," "Freeze Frame," and "Centerfold" in his discography -- and you can trace his influential career back to Boston. Before he was a musician, Wolf moved to Boston to study painting at the...
homenewshere.com
Chocolate Expo coming to Shriners Auditorium
For many of us, nothing can transport us to our happy place faster than the decadent taste of chocolate. For the non-chocolate lover, this may seem like an overstatement of the magical spell that a piece of chocolate is able to cast, but in fact science is on the side of the chocolate lover.
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Worcester’s LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe to close at end of January
LuLu’s Bakery and Cafe is the latest Worcester establishment to close its doors, owner Olivia Hashesh announced Tuesday. The cafe’s last day in business will be Sunday, Jan. 29. Hashesh told MassLive the choice was a “lifestyle decision,” rather than a financial one, as she wants to spend more time with family.
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
The best barbecue restaurant in each New England state, according to Food Network
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Food Network has crowned the best barbecue restaurant in each New England state. B.T.’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge earned the top honor in Massachusetts on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue.”. In 2007, Chef Brian Treitman first launched B.T.’s as a mobile trailer that...
Road Trip-Worthy: Famous for Gigantic Sandwiches, Boston North Shore Butcher Shop is Moving
It's always worth the drive if you're all about gigantic, mouthwatering, hand-crafted delectable sandwiches dripping with fresh ingredients. You may have to drive a bit further starting this spring, but that's okay, because road trip-worthy food is something we can all get behind, right?. It's called The Modern Butcher, and...
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
2 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they recently won $1 million scratch ticket prizes. Wayne Doyle, of Palmer, opted to receive his “50X The Money” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
WCVB
Late-week storm to bring wintry mix to Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system will approach New England from the Plains toward the end of the week, bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. "For many, it is going to start as rain, bur for others a wintery mix," said StormTeam 5 meteorologist David Williams. "The wintry mix will transition to mostly snow for some areas."
communityadvocate.com
Amazon announces Prime Air drones at Westborough robotics facility
WESTBOROUGH – Media from across the state and globe gathered at the Amazon Robotics in Westborough in November as the company unveiled its Prime Air drones. The drone was unveiled as part of an event called “Delivering the Future” at the Westborough facility. “How do you get...
WCVB
Anyone who grew up in Boston can relate to this TV reporter's hilarious outtake
BOSTON — On television, reporters are generally expected to speak without a regional accent but when you grew up in the Boston area and you're working in the city, sometimes it just slips out. It happened to Ellen Flemming, a political reporter for WWLP and former team member for...
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
Ana Walshe’s friends prepare for gruesome details in husband’s murder arraignment
QUINCY, Mass. — Friends of Cohasset mother of three Ana Walshe are bracing themselves for gruesome details in court when her husband is arraigned on a murder charge. The Norfolk County DA’s Office announced Tuesday that a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe. A law enforcement source...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
communityadvocate.com
The Legend of the “Indian Wall” at Shrewsbury’s Jordan Pond
SHREWSBURY – For as far back as most local residents can recall, there was a legend of an “Indian Wall” that ran across Jordan Pond under the water’s surface. The story was that Native Americans had built the wall at some point long ago in order to be able to cross the pond more easily.
